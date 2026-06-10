JA will showcase its latest photovoltaic and energy storage innovations, highlighting the company's continued evolution from a global module manufacturer into a provider of integrated energy solutions across all major market segments. Taking center stage at this year's exhibition will be a preview of JAGalaxy, JA's new utility-scale battery energy storage system. Designed for grid-connected renewable energy projects, JAGalaxy delivers over 5 MWh of capacity with 93% round-trip efficiency, supporting renewable integration and grid balancing at scale. The system combines advanced safety architecture, ...

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