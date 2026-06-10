VISTA'S XO SELECTED FOR THE CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER READERS' CHOICE AWARDS

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XO, part of Vista, the world's leading global private aviation group, has been selected for the Condé Nast Traveler 2026 Readers' Choice Awards. Determined by travelers worldwide, the annual awards survey reflects direct consumer sentiment across airlines, hotels, destinations and travel services.

Long regarded as one of the industry's most influential travel recognitions, the Readers' Choice Awards celebrate the brands shaping how people experience the world through service, access and the ability to anticipate evolving traveler expectations.

Selection reflects the continued trust of XO as one of private aviation's leading brands, combining transparent pricing, access to a vetted global fleet and secure, instant booking.

Youssef Mouallem, Chief Business Officer at Vista, "We're honored to be selected for the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards. Today's travelers expect private aviation to be more transparent and effortless to navigate. XO was built to simplify that experience - enabling users to search, compare and book flights instantly through a digital-first platform while knowing they're supported by the global infrastructure and human expertise behind the brand. As demand evolves, we remain focused on delivering the confidence and flexibility travelers need to fly on their own terms."

With more than one million app downloads globally, XO continues to enhance its digital experience, including recent integrations with Apple Pay and Google Pay to enable faster checkout for on demand bookings. Engagement from younger travelers is also increasing, with 49% of first-time flyers booking through XO in 2025 under the age of 45, reflecting growing demand from a more tech-enabled audience that values ease and flexibility.

Real-Time Booking and Verified Aircraft Access

XO is the world's largest private jet marketplace, providing access to hand-selected aircraft across all cabin classes, including light, midsize, and long-range categories. Through the platform, travelers can compare aircraft options, view upfront pricing and confirm private flights instantly - without ownership requirements or long-term commitments.

The platform is built around real-time availability and verified aircraft details at the point of booking, guaranteeing that the aircraft selected is the aircraft flown.

Membership through XO is designed to deliver increasing value with use, including loyalty credit, priority access to aircraft during peak travel periods and enhanced booking flexibility.

Global Network and Route Activity

With an established presence across the United States and continued expansion throughout Europe, Asia and the Middle East, XO serves a growing base of internationally mobile travelers, supported by 24/7 worldwide flight coordination across time zones.

New York-Miami and New York-Los Angeles remain among the most active routes on the platform, while international demand spans key luxury and business destinations, from London-Paris and London-Malaga in Europe, to Dubai-Riyadh and Abu Dhabi-Riyadh in the Middle East and Hong Kong-Tokyo and Singapore-Hong Kong across Asia.

Access Through the Vista Ecosystem

Beyond flight, Members benefit from access to the broader Vista ecosystem, connecting travel with experiences across hospitality, sport, culture and business.

As an XO Insider, Members receive curated access to experiences including Formula 1 race weekends - from Miami to Monaco to Singapore - alongside invitation-only events in major international destinations, extending the value of Membership beyond the flight itself.

As demand for flexible, globally connected private travel continues to grow, XO remains focused on expanding fleet access, enhancing the digital booking experience and strengthening the global infrastructure and service that continues to distinguish the brand within private aviation.

Learn more, https://www.cntraveler.com/story/vote-readers-choice-awards

About XO

XO is part of Vista - the world's leading global business aviation company, covering 96% of the world. Innovating the industry for over 20 years, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world.

As the world's premiere private aviation network, XO offers access to one of the most extensive fleets in the industry from light jets to ultra-long-range aircraft including the unrivaled global Vista Members' fleet.

XO can always provide the perfect plane for your chosen destination. Aviation experts and client services teams can be reached around the clock in all time zones to guide your choices and individually tailor each flight experience.

Booking through XO is flexible, efficient, and immediate with no required ownership or long-term commitment. Membership offers additional benefits.

More XO information and news at www.flyxo.com

XO Global LLC is not a direct air carrier and does not operate any aircraft. All flights will be operated by properly licensed U.S. or foreign air carriers. All services are subject to the terms and conditions available at flyxo.com/legal. Fla. Seller of Travel Ref. No. ST42114.

About Vista

Vista Global Holding Limited (Vista) is the world's leading global business aviation company providing worldwide business flight services through its network of subsidiaries and a team of over 4,000 experts. A global group headquartered in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies to offer asset free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation, including guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage, subscription and membership solutions, and trading and management services.

Innovating the industry for over 20 years through continuous investment in talent, technology, and infrastructure, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value - anytime, anywhere around the world.

Vista's extensive industry expertise enables it to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions and technology to meet the needs of business aviation clients around the world. These services are offered through its leading brands, including VistaJet and XO.

More Vista information and news at www.vistaglobal.com

"Vista" is a trade name for Vista Global Holding Limited. Vista does not operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by properly licensed operators, which may include VistaJet Limited or VistaJet GmbH as well as FAA-licensed and DOT registered US direct air carriers Western Air Charter, Inc. (DBA Vista America), Jet Select, LLC (DBA Vista America).

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