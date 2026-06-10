TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Investor Update presentation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10

10 June 2026

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

Investor update

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited ("the Company" or "SMIF") published an investor update presentation. A copy can be downloaded from the Company's website:

For retail investors:

https://selectmonthlyincomefund.com/documents/





For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited: George Shiel +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited: Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited ++44 (0)1481 745001

The Company's LEI is 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78

About SMIF:

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.