TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Investor Update presentation
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10
10 June 2026
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
Investor update
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited ("the Company" or "SMIF") published an investor update presentation. A copy can be downloaded from the Company's website:
For retail investors:
https://selectmonthlyincomefund.com/documents/
For further information, please contact:
|Numis Securities Limited:
|George Shiel
|+44 (0)20 7260 1000
|Hugh Jonathan
|TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
|Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
|++44 (0)1481 745001
The Company's LEI is 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78
About SMIF:
SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.