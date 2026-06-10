Shopware U.S.: Shopware Launches Shopware Payments in Partnership with PayPal

Platform-native payments solution delivers efficiency, control, and global scale for modern commerce

COLOGNE, Germany, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopware, a leading open-source ecommerce platform, today announced the launch of Shopware Payments, its platform-native payments solution powered by PayPal. The solution enables merchants to activate and manage payments directly within Shopware while providing access to a comprehensive portfolio of market-relevant payment methods at checkout, including cards, digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, buy-now-pay-later options, and PayPal's suite of payment experiences, including PayPal, Venmo, and PayPal Pay Later.

Built on PayPal's trusted global payments infrastructure, Shopware Payments provides merchants with fast access to international payment methods. By consolidating payment execution, data flows, and support within a single environment, the solution reduces operational complexity and accelerates time to value.

A key advantage of Shopware Payments is its streamlined onboarding through PayPal Business accounts. Merchants can connect or create an account during setup. By leveraging PayPal's risk and compliance capabilities, Shopware Payments accelerates merchant onboarding while enabling a path to live payment operations.

"Expanding our collaboration with PayPal enables us to deliver an embedded, out-of-the-box payments experience for merchants of all sizes," said Sebastian Hamann, Co-CEO at Shopware. "Shopware Payments simplifies the path from setup to sale, giving merchants more control, and transparency, offering the seamless checkout experiences shoppers expect."

Open architecture is a defining characteristic of Shopware Payments. The solution does not enforce exclusivity or restrict provider choice, enabling merchants to retain control over their payment service provider (PSP) strategy, ensuring long-term flexibility.

The transaction-based model offers transparent and competitive pricing that enables predictable cost structures as volumes scale. Combined with native integration and centralized management, this can lower total cost of ownership and improve operational efficiency over time.

"Together with Shopware, we're helping merchants accelerate growth with embedded payments that are easy to adopt and deliver superior checkout performance," said Jeff Pomeroy, Payment Services & Crypto at PayPal. "By bringing PayPal's trusted payment network, choice at checkout, and Buy Now, Pay Later offerings directly into the Shopware experience, we're empowering merchants to convert more shoppers and run their businesses with greater confidence."

Shopware Payments is available in Germany and Austria for the initial rollout, with phased expansion planned across the EU and US markets. Availability will be introduced incrementally, aligned with local regulatory requirements and operational readiness.

More information: www.shopware.com/en/products/shopware-payments.

About Shopware

Shopware provides high-performance B2C and B2B ecommerce solutions designed to address complex business requirements and workflows. The platform enables global organizations to scale efficiently while maintaining flexibility across diverse commerce models. By combining the security of open-source technology with a modular, adaptable architecture, Shopware delivers reliability, extensibility, and long-term operational stability.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com, and https://investor.pypl.com

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