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WKN: A3ESV6 | ISIN: SGXZ55111462 | Ticker-Symbol: 0TL
Tradegate
09.06.26 | 21:46
2,640 Euro
+0,38 % +0,010
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VINFAST AUTO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VINFAST AUTO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6302,71012:10
2,6402,68012:01
PR Newswire
10.06.2026 11:48 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Beyond EVs, VinFast Builds a Technology Ecosystem for the Future of Global Mobility

PARIS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As VinFast continues expanding its presence across Europe, from major urban centers in France and Germany to emerging electric mobility markets, the Vietnamese company is positioning itself as more than a new electric vehicle manufacturer.

VinFast is steadily building a technology-driven ecosystem that supports its EV range, centered on smart mobility and sustainable innovation. This broader vision is increasingly relevant in Europe, where consumers, regulators, and industry stakeholders are placing greater emphasis on software-defined vehicles, intelligent transportation, and future-ready mobility solutions.

Recently, VinFast and Autobrains announced a strategic collaboration for a next-generation level 4 autonomous driving program for Southeast Asia, built on NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion. The collaboration marks a new step in VinFast's roadmap to make advanced autonomous driving technology more accessible at a reasonable cost, while opening a more practical approach to autonomous mobility solutions in the region's highly complex traffic environments.

Built on NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion 10 and powered by Autobrains' Agentic AI software for autonomous driving capabilities, VinFast is initially developing the level 4 platform for Southeast Asia. With dense traffic, diverse road behaviour, and highly dynamic urban environments, Southeast Asia presents a demanding validation ground for autonomous driving.

For VinFast, the program provides a path to bring advanced autonomous capability to market without the premium cost structure that has limited wider deployment. NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion gives VinFast a validated hardware and software foundation, reducing the integration work that typically adds years to autonomous vehicle programs.

The three-way collaboration comes at a time when autonomous driving has faced three persistent challenges: system complexity, compute cost, and brittle performance outside controlled environments. To address these areas, VinFast, NVIDIA, and Autobrains are developing a modular architecture, pairing vehicle integration, high-performance compute, and Agentic AI software.

Unlike traditional end-to-end approaches, Autobrains' Agentic AI deploys specialized AI agents that activate only when the driving task demands them. This approach delivers sharper real-world reasoning, lower compute overhead, and a scalable, cost-efficient path to autonomy.

Prof.-Dr. Duong Nguyen, Deputy CEO of ADAS at VinFast Global, said: "Advanced mobility shouldn't be a luxury. VinFast is committed to building scalable and accessible autonomous driving solutions through collaboration with global technology leaders. Together with Autobrains and NVIDIA, we are exploring a practical and cost-efficient path toward level 4 mobility for Southeast Asia's highly dynamic real-world traffic environments."

Mr. Igal Raichelgauz, CEO, Autobrains, said: "Together with NVIDIA and VinFast, Autobrains is introducing the first Agentic level 4: built to handle real-world complexity at scale, and engineered to run on production vehicles. Scaling autonomy demands a paradigm shift, from ever-larger end-to-end models to real-time reasoning behind the wheel."

Mr. Rishi Dhall, Vice President Of Automotive, NVIDIA, said: "Software-defined vehicles are the driving force behind the automotive industry's transformation. By building VinFast's level 4 program on NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion with Autobrains' AV software, VinFast can accelerate the development of safe, reliable autonomous vehicles designed to perform in complex real-world driving conditions and improve over time."

Alongside its global expansion, VinFast continues investing in technology capabilities and its product ecosystem through partnerships with leading domestic and international companies. This approach enables the company to steadily enhance product quality, user experience, and access to smart electric vehicle technologies across international markets.

In Europe, VinFast is currently offering the VF 6 compact SUV and the VF 8 D-segment SUV, two models designed to meet the needs of urban and family-oriented drivers seeking practical, connected, and sustainable mobility solutions.

To support customers throughout the ownership journey, the company is also expanding its sales and after-sales network through partnerships with established dealer groups across key European markets, ensuring access to vehicle servicing, maintenance, and customer support.

As VinFast expands its footprint across European markets, the combination of advanced vehicle technologies, a growing product lineup, and a strengthening customer support ecosystem reinforces its aspiration to become a globally competitive mobility company capable of meeting the evolving expectations of drivers worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beyond-evs-vinfast-builds-a-technology-ecosystem-for-the-future-of-global-mobility-302796549.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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