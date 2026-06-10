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PR Newswire
10.06.2026 11:54 Uhr
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Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Europe Data Center Industry: $148 Billion Market Opportunity, Including $58 Billion in Construction Investments by 2031 - Arizton

Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026-2031.

CHICAGO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent research by Arizton, the Europe data center market is entering a new phase of expansion as AI workloads, cloud investments, and hyperscale capacity demand accelerate infrastructure development across the region. Alongside rising investment activity, Europe's data center construction ecosystem is gaining momentum, with operators increasing greenfield developments, modular deployments, liquid cooling technologies, and power infrastructure upgrades to support next-generation facilities across established FLAP-D markets and emerging European hubs.

Europe Data Center Market Size Witnessed Investments of USD 148.82 Billion By 2031

Market Key Highlights:

  • Market to grow from USD 59.84 B to USD 148.82 B by 2031 at 16.40% CAGR
  • UK accounted for the highest data center investments contributing to generating around 27% of the data center investments.
  • Liquid cooling technologies accounted for about 30.38% of the cooling technique investments.
  • Colocation data centers contributed for more than 68% of the power capacity share in the Europe data center market.

Download a FREE PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/5146

Insights on 2,042 Data Center Facilities Across 21 Key Countries in Europe

Europe currently hosts around 1,475 operational data centers, with the UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands representing the region's most established capacity hubs. The UK leads the market with over 1.8 GW of operational power capacity, supported by major operators including VIRTUS Data Centres, Equinix, Digital Realty, Ark Data Centres, and Vantage Data Centers. However, Europe's future development pipeline is increasingly extending toward the Nordic region, where Finland, Norway, and Denmark are emerging as preferred locations for upcoming facilities due to favorable power economics and sustainability advantages. Meanwhile, Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT DATA, and Vantage Data Centers continue to rank among the region's leading operators by installed capacity.

Europe Data Center Construction Market Size Witnessed Investments of USD 58.74 billion by 2031.

Construction Market Key Highlights:

  • Construction market expected to reach USD 58.74 billion by 2031
  • FLAP-D markets, Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Dublin, remain the primary investment destinations
  • Emerging hubs including Milan, Madrid, Warsaw, Lisbon, Athens, and Vienna are attracting growing attention
  • Nordic countries are strengthening their position as preferred destinations for AI-ready data centers
  • Switzerland leads construction costs at USD 14.2 per watt, followed by Norway at USD 12.4 per watt

Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends:https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/5147

Europe's Data Center Market Is Entering an Infrastructure Transition

  • AI infrastructure is pushing data centers beyond traditional cooling limits, as rising GPU deployments and AI workloads increase heat densities beyond what conventional air-cooling systems can efficiently manage, accelerating the shift toward liquid cooling in next-generation facilities.
  • Energy storage is becoming a larger infrastructure priority, with operators increasing investments in battery energy storage systems and alternatives such as lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact. This trend is visible in facilities such as nLighten's MAN1-Chester data center in the UK, where lithium-ion batteries have been deployed to lower environmental footprint.
  • Hyperscale expansion continues to accelerate alongside AI computing demand, supported by growing AI and high-performance computing (HPC) requirements. In November 2025, Google announced plans to invest over USD 6.38 billion to expand its data center capabilities in Germany, highlighting the scale of infrastructure spending underway across Europe.
  • High-density racks are becoming increasingly important for AI-ready facilities, as operators prepare for more compute-intensive environments. For example, Lefdal Mine Datacenters in Norway supports rack densities exceeding 50 kW per rack, reflecting the shift toward infrastructure designed for advanced AI and HPC workloads.

The Europe Data Center Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis By

By Facility Type

  • Hyperscale Data Centers
  • Colocation Data Centers
  • Enterprise Data Centers

By Infrastructure

  • IT Infrastructure
  • Electrical Infrastructure
  • Mechanical Infrastructure
  • General Construction

By IT Infrastructure

  • Server Infrastructure
  • Storage Infrastructure
  • Network Infrastructure

By Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems
  • Generators
  • Transfer Switches & Switchgear
  • PDUs
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

By Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems
  • Racks
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

By Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units
  • Chiller Units
  • Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
  • Other Cooling Units

By Cooling Techniques

  • Air-based
  • Liquid-based

By General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development
  • Installation & Commissioning Services
  • Engineering & Building Design
  • Physical Security
  • Fire Detection & Suppression
  • DCIM

By Tier Standard

  • Tier I & II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

By Geography

Western Europe

  • UK
  • Germany
  • France
  • Netherlands
  • Ireland
  • Switzerland
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Belgium
  • Portugal
  • Greece
  • Other Western European Countries

Nordics

  • Denmark
  • Sweden
  • Norway
  • Finland
  • Iceland

Central & Eastern Europe

  • Russia
  • Poland
  • Austria
  • Czechia
  • Other Central & Eastern European Countries

Why Arizton?

100%?Customer Satisfaction

24x7?availability - we are always there when you need us

200+?Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80%?of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100%?more data and analysis

1500+?reports published till date

Post-Purchase Benefit

  • 1hr of free analyst discussion
  • 10% off on customization

About Us:

Founded in 2017, Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.

Contact Us
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Contact Us:?https://www.arizton.com/contact-us?
Website:?https://www.arizton.com/
?Call: +1 312-680-2940
Source: Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/europe-data-center-industry-148-billion-market-opportunity-including-58-billion-in-construction-investments-by-2031--arizton-302796550.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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