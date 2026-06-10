Pakistan's solar industry association has launched a campaign to protest a potential hike in the general sales tax applied to solar panels in the country, while calling for the abolition of a raft of taxes and duties to support further PV and battery storage deployment. The Pakistan Solar Association (PSA) has launched its 'Stop the Sun Tax' campaign ahead of a 2026/2027 government budget which could see higher tax and duties applied to renewables products. Solar panels in Pakistan are currently subject to a 10% general sales tax (GST), a rate already opposed by the PSA when it was introduced ...

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