Recognition Underscores Growing Demand for Autonomous Security Validation as AI-Driven Threats Accelerate

Ridge Security, a leader in autonomous cybersecurity validation and adversarial exposure management, today announced it has been named a recipient of the 2026 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award, recognizing technology vendors that demonstrate meaningful innovation and customer impact in enterprise technology.

Presented annually by Intellyx, the Digital Innovator Award recognizes companies that successfully complete Intellyx's rigorous briefing selection process, highlighting vendors that stand out for their innovation and market impact.

"At Intellyx, we're always looking to speak to the most innovative and disruptive software vendors around the world," said Jason Bloomberg, Managing Director of Intellyx BV. "We're happy to call out those vendors who successfully brief us with our Digital Innovator Award."

As organizations face increasingly sophisticated and AI-assisted cyberattacks, Ridge Security was recognized for its pioneering approach to autonomous security validation through RidgeBot, the company's agentic AI-powered adversarial risk validation platform. By continuously discovering, exploiting, and validating vulnerabilities across hybrid environments, RidgeBot helps security teams prioritize remediation efforts based on real-world exploitability and business risk rather than theoretical exposure.

"Security teams can no longer rely on periodic testing and static vulnerability reports while attackers increasingly leverage AI to move faster and operate at greater scale," said Lydia Zhang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ridge Security. "Organizations need continuous, autonomous validation that shows what can actually be exploited and what poses real business risk. We're honored that Intellyx recognizes the innovation driving this shift toward more proactive and resilient cybersecurity."

The recognition follows continued momentum for Ridge Security, including Gartner recognition in the Market Guide for Adversarial Exposure Validation and inclusion in CRN's Tech Elite 250.

About Ridge Security

Ridge Security delivers autonomous cybersecurity validation solutions that help organizations proactively manage risk and improve resilience. It develops agentic AI-based adversarial risk platforms that support continuous threat exposure management programs. Recognized by Gartner in the Market Guide for Adversarial Exposure Validation, Ridge has earned industry honors including the 2026 Frost Sullivan Global New Product Innovation and Top Emerging Cyber Security Company. The company serves customers worldwide across finance, government, telecom, and enterprise sectors. For more information, go to https://ridgesecurity.ai/.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Monserrat Enriquez Mendoza

Ridge Security Technology Inc.

monse@ridgesecurity.ai

Dan Chmielewski

Madison Alexander PR

714-832-8716

949-231-2965

dchm@madisonalexanderpr.com