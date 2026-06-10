Duck Creek Expands Global Platform Strategy with Multi-Country Layer Enhancements and Commitment to Support the London Market

New platform investments help insurers scale internationally while supporting participation in the Lloyd's specialty insurance marketplace

LONDON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Creek, the intelligent core of insurance, today announced its global expansion strategy and expanded support for insurers operating across international markets at London ENGAGE, its annual conference for insurance leaders across the UK and European markets. Building on its commitment to help carriers scale globally, Duck Creek introduced enhancements to its Multi-Country Layer architecture and announced a strategic investment to support the London Market, including plans to pursue Lloyd's market certification.

As the world's leading marketplace for specialty and multinational risk, the London Market depends on complex collaboration among brokers, syndicates, carriers, cover holders and partners, supported by highly specialised process flows, extensive data exchange and rigorous operational controls. Duck Creek is investing in capabilities designed to support participation in the London Market and plans to pursue Lloyd's market certification as part of its broader strategy to serve the needs of insurers operating across this global insurance ecosystem.

Complementing these London Market capabilities is the continued expansion of Duck Creek's Multi-Country Layer (MCL) hierarchy design, a foundational capability that enables insurers to manage global and regional operations through a unified framework. Generally available today, MCL spans Duck Creek Policy, Billing, Claims and Clarity, with expansion underway across digital solutions. Designed for multinational insurers, MCL provides a common operational framework that helps carriers enter new markets faster, reuse existing configurations, and maintain consistency across global operations while meeting local market requirements.

"Duck Creek has long been a leader in core insurance technology, helping insurers modernise policy administration, streamline operations, and adapt more quickly to changing market demands," said Hardeep Gulati, Chief Executive Officer at Duck Creek. "Our investment in London Market capabilities extends that leadership into one of the world's most sophisticated specialty insurance ecosystems. By expanding Duck Creek's intelligent core systems to support London Market operations and connectivity requirements, we enable insurers to manage the full policy lifecycle more efficiently, improve operational agility, and build on the investments, partnerships, and market infrastructure they already depend upon."

The company is focused on allowing insurers to more easily access and operate across international markets while reducing operational complexity by improving efficiency across the end-to-end insurance lifecycle. By combining cloud-native architecture, agentic intelligence and deep insurance expertise, Duck Creek helps carriers operate more efficiently across markets while remaining responsive to local requirements.

"Global growth is no longer just about entering new markets; it is about doing so with speed, consistency and control," said Jose Lazares, Chief Product Officer at Duck Creek. "Duck Creek's Multi-Country Layer gives insurers a reusable operating model for scaling across regions while adapting to local market requirements. Our investment in London Market capabilities strengthens that foundation, extending Duck Creek's leadership in specialty policy underwriting into one of the world's most complex insurance ecosystems. Together, these capabilities help carriers reduce operational complexity, strengthen underwriting discipline and pursue more profitable growth across markets."

The MCL hierarchy provides a flexible and structured approach to managing multi-country configurations, enabling insurers to:

Reuse components across regions, avoiding duplicative set-up;

Reduce implementation timelines with preconfigured, out-of-the-box structures; and

Accelerate entry into new markets while maintaining governance and consistency.

Duck Creek currently supports insurers operating across major global markets, including North America, the United Kingdom and Ireland, India, Australia, New Zealand and more. Continued investment will expand support across additional European and Asia-Pacific markets.

By combining a modernised configuration model, intelligent automation and expanded support for global insurance ecosystems, Duck Creek empowers carriers to:

Execute international growth strategies without duplicating effort;

Adapt quickly to local regulatory requirements; and

Reduce operational complexity across multi-country deployments.

About Duck Creek

Duck Creek is the intelligent core that leading insurers choose to build on. Purpose-built for property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, Duck Creek unifies the full insurance lifecycle on a single platform with one data foundation. As an agentic platform, it connects intelligence across underwriting, policy, billing, claims, and payments of workflows where decisions are made and compliance is non-negotiable. Duck Creek enables carriers to launch products faster, adapt quickly to change, and grow with precision and confidence. Solutions are available individually or as a full suite via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com and follow Duck Creek on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contacts:

Marianne Dempsey / Tara Stred

duckcreek@threeringsinc.com

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