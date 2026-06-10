People's Daily: Let light of classical wisdom illuminate humanity's path forward

BEIJING, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily:

On June 9, the second World Conference of Classics opened in Athens, Greece, convening top scholars from around 20 countries under the theme "Dialogue Between Ancient and Modern: Contemporary Inspiration from Classical Wisdom."

Participants are drawing upon the intellectual legacy of ancient civilizations to seek insights from the wisdom of classical sages and build consensus for addressing today's global challenges.

From Beijing to Athens, China and Greece have jointly hosted two editions of the conference, creating a bridge for exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations and encouraging scholars from around the world to engage in dialogue at the very roots of human civilization. Its significance stretches far beyond academia.

As two of the most important sources of Eastern and Western classical civilizations, China and Greece have both made remarkable contributions to human progress through extraordinary cultural achievements, leaving legacies that still resonate today.

From the philosophical insights of Laozi, Confucius, and Mencius in the East to the intellectual inquiries of Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle in the West, ancient thinkers explored enduring questions of human nature, governance, and social relations -- questions that remain deeply relevant in the 21st century.

By drawing deeper on the shared values, worldviews, cosmologies, philosophies of life, scientific outlooks, and cultural traditions embedded in these two civilizations, humanity gains valuable intellectual resources to address shared challenges and advance the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Preserving civilization and deepening people-to-people and cultural exchanges have long been priorities for China. The enduring wisdom of Chinese civilization, including harmony without uniformity, peaceful coexistence among nations, people-centered governance, reform and innovation, harmony with nature -- continue to offer inspiration for answering the questions of the times and the challenges facing the world.

An increasing number of Chinese and international scholars have called for integrating Chinese classical studies more fully into the global academic landscape and jointly building a broader framework of "greater classics" studies.

China has proposed and actively implemented the Global Civilization Initiative, advocating dialogue over division, exchange over estrangement, and cooperation over confrontation, while working to advance the building of a community with a shared future for humanity through stronger civilizational exchanges.

The world today is undergoing profound transformation. Geopolitical conflicts, climate change, the digital divide, and questions surrounding technology ethics are intersecting and intensifying.

Against this backdrop, the conference has organized four parallel forums addressing topics such as modern interpretations of classical education, ethical communities in the transition from ancient to modern times, civilizational solutions to the shifting global landscape, and humanism in the age of digital intelligence. These discussions directly engage some of the most pressing issues of our time.

The conference makes clear that classical studies, while rooted in antiquity, are firmly focused on humanity's present and future. In the view of many participants, the conference not only advances scholarship in classical studies but, more importantly, highlights the possibility of equal dialogue and the shared foundations of mutual understanding.

As Roger T. Ames, vice president of the International Confucian Association, observed, zero-sum thinking continues to permeate international relations today. What is needed instead is deeper civilizational dialogue that explores shared values, uncovers common historical memories, and respects the unique contributions of diverse civilizations.

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