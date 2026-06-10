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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2026 12:22 Uhr
256 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Lumina Datamatics, Inc.: Sameer Kanodia Receives India's Top 50 CEOs, MDs, and Founders Recognition by Great Manager Institute for the 2nd Consecutive Year in 2026

MUMBAI, India, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Datamatics, a strategic partner to global publishers and eCommerce retailers, is pleased to announce that Sameer Kanodia, Vice Chairman and CEO of Lumina Datamatics and TNQTech, has been honored with India's Top 50 CEOs, MDs, and Founders Recognition by the Great Manager Institute for 2026, marking his second consecutive year receiving this prestigious recognition.

Officially announced on June 9, 2026, this recognition celebrates leaders who have demonstrated exceptional capabilities in inspiring, empowering, and developing their teams while consistently delivering outstanding business outcomes. The honor underscores Sameer's commitment to building people-centric organizations and fostering a culture rooted in collaboration, innovation and excellence.

Under his leadership, Lumina Datamatics and TNQTech have continued to reinforce their position as trusted global partners, driven by a strong focus on customers, employees, and long-term sustainable growth. His leadership philosophy emphasizes creating an environment where people are encouraged to learn, grow, and contribute meaningfully to organizational success.

While acknowledging this remarkable achievement, Sameer Kanodia, Vice Chairman and CEO of Lumina Datamatics and TNQTech, said: "I am truly honored to receive India's Top 50 CEOs, MDs, and Founders Recognition from the Great Manager Institute for the second consecutive year. This achievement reflects the collective efforts, passion, and commitment of our employees across Lumina Datamatics and TNQTech. Strong organizations are built by empowered people, and I remain committed to fostering a culture where collaboration, innovation, continuous learning, and mutual respect enable both individuals and businesses to thrive."

The recognition highlights several leadership qualities that have been instrumental in shaping the success and culture of Lumina Datamatics and TNQTech:

  • Vision and Inspiration: Providing clear direction and purpose while motivating teams toward shared goals
  • Customer-First Mindset: Aligning strategies and solutions with customer expectations and business objectives
  • People-First Culture: Creating an inclusive, supportive, and engaging workplace that prioritizes employee well-being
  • Talent Development: Encouraging continuous learning, professional growth, and innovation
  • Result-Driven Collaboration: Enabling teams to work cohesively to achieve measurable outcomes and organizational success
  • Empathetic Leadership: Building meaningful relationships through trust, active listening, and respect

This recognition is a testament to the strong culture and values that guide Lumina Datamatics and TNQTech in the right direction. It reflects the organizations' ongoing commitment to nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and delivering exceptional value to clients worldwide.

As Lumina Datamatics and TNQTech continue their growth journey, the companies remain dedicated to building a workplace where employees are empowered to collaborate, excel, and create a lasting impact for customers, partners, and communities across the globe.

About Lumina Datamatics:
Lumina?Datamatics?is a trusted partner in providing digital Content Services, Retail Support Services, and Technology Solutions to companies in the Publishing and Retail Industries worldwide. We are among the largest service providers in the Content?space, and?our customers include?8 of the top 10 academic publishers and?3?of the?5?largest Retailers and Marketplaces. Lumina?Datamatics' expert solutions combine its various in-house and client-facing platforms, partnerships with global technology leaders, and more than 7,500 professionals across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Philippines, and India. This integrated global capability enables the company to deliver scalable, high-quality solutions to clients worldwide.



Media Contact: pr@luminad.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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