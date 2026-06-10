C O R R E C T I O N -- MARTINI

In the news release, JONATHAN BAILEY STEPS INTO HIS NEW ROLE AS THE MARTINI MAN, issued 09-Jun-2026 by MARTINI over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that a video has been added. The complete, corrected release follows:

JONATHAN BAILEY STEPS INTO HIS NEW ROLE AS THE MARTINI MAN

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