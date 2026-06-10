From ESS News The US government has added several prominent energy storage and solar companies to its list of designated "Chinese military companies," meaning its Department of Defense will be banned from doing business with them and purchasing their products from 2027. The list, updated on June 9 by US Deputy Secretary of Defense Stephen A. Steinberg, includes well-known Chinese solar and energy storage companies such as CATL, Three Gorges, EVE Energy, Huawei, BYD, JA Solar, and Trina Solar. The organizations listed are banned under US law from doing business with the US Defense Department due ...

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