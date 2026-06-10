The market is entering a new phase where innovation alone is no longer a differentiator, and AI in particular risks widening operational gaps across banking, wealth and asset management. Weak foundations, poor execution and lack of strategic sourcing models are the structural barriers preventing institutions from translating technology investment into scalable, profitable growth.

Key takeaways

Leaders are significantly more likely to report profitability increases above 15%, demonstrating a direct link between scalability and financial performance

Integration issues across systems are identified as the single biggest barrier to scalable growth.

across systems are identified as the single to scalable growth. Externalisation and as-a-service models are a primary lever of profitable scale , regardless of firm's size.

are a primary , regardless of firm's size. Competitive advantage will not come from where AI is deployed, but from how it is embedded and translated into business outcomes

is deployed, but from how it is embedded and The strategy is the sequence: foundations first, externalisation as accelerator, AI as amplifier.

The next competitive divide in banking, wealth and asset management will not be defined by innovation alone, but by firms' ability to scale it profitably. That is the central finding of new research that Objectway, a global wealthtech partner for banking, wealth and asset management firms, conducted in collaboration with FT Longitude, a specialist provider of thought leadership and research services.

The report, Built to Scale, is based on a survey of 300 senior professionals across banks, wealth and asset managers in the UK, continental Europe and Canada.

Altough digital transformation and AI adoption are advancing rapidly across the industry, many firms are struggling to translate investment into repeatable, profitable growth. The findings point to a market entering a new phase of competition, where scalable execution is becoming more important than innovation capacity alone.

Reflecting on this shift, Luigi Marciano, Founder and Group CEO of Objectway, commented: "For years, the industry has focused on innovation. However, our research suggests that the next competitive divide will be determined by execution. The firms achieving the strongest results are not necessarily investing more; rather, they are investing in the right sequence: strengthening operational foundations first, externalising complexity selectively, and embedding AI into coherent workflows rather than layering it onto fragmented systems."

To assess what differentiates firms that successfully translate investments into profitable growth, Objectway developed the Objectway Scalability Index, a composite framework that measures an organisation's ability to scale profitably across two critical dimensions: client services and onboarding capabilities, and core business operations and processes.

The Index reveals a clear correlation between scalability maturity and financial performance. Among firms classified as Leaders, 18% report profitability growth above 15% in client services and onboarding, compared with just 4% of Followers. Likewise, 20% of Leaders achieve profitability increases above 15% in core business operations and processes, versus 9% of Followers.

The research suggests that competitive advantage is increasingly determined not by the scale of investment itself, but by an organisation's ability to translate investment into repeatable operational and client outcomes.

The impact is already visible. Leaders are more than twice as likely as Followers to report improvements in client experience (75% vs 34%) and achieve substantially better outcomes in operational productivity (82% vs 50%) and speed of execution (82% vs 56%).

However, many firms continue to face structural barriers that limit their ability to do so. Fragmented infrastructures, poor interoperability and inconsistent data remain significant obstacles to transformation, with integration issues across systems identified as the most commonly cited barrier to scalable growth, ahead of budget constraints or skills shortages.

These weaknesses are becoming even more consequential as firms accelerate AI deployment across front-office and back-office activities.

The research shows that Leaders have already completed more of the enabling work: 53% prioritise improving data quality and operational AI, compared with 33% of Followers. By contrast, Followers remain more focused on addressing immediate operational pressures, with 42% prioritising the reduction of manual effort and errors, compared with just 19% of Leaders, while also relying more heavily on externalisation as a short-term relief mechanism.

As a result, firms with weak operational foundations are therefore finding it significantly harder to scale AI effectively.

This indicates that AI is becoming less a shortcut around operational complexity and more a stress test of firms' underlying operating models. Organisations with stronger data governance, connected workflows and more mature infrastructures are significantly better positioned to embed AI into business processes and deliver measurable outcomes.

This is also reflected in how Leaders conceive their sourcing strategy: Leaders orchestrate the right ecosystem of capabilities and partners: selective externalisation is one of the most effective ways of achieving scalable growth. Leaders adopt outsourced and as-a-service models at significantly higher rates across operationally intensive functions, including client onboarding (79% vs 39% of Followers), trade execution (80% vs 44%), tax and regulatory reporting (84% vs 48%) and IT infrastructure and applications outsourcing (87% vs 55%).

Importantly, the research finds that firms with extensive adoption of as-a-service models report double-digit profitability growth regardless of firm size, suggesting that externalisation is evolving from a cost-efficiency tactic into a strategic lever for long-term growth.

The findings suggest a change in how financial institutions approach transformation, moving from selecting technology to orchestrating capabilities across an increasingly complex ecosystem. On this point, Marciano observed: "Conversations with clients have shifted from deliberating on technology adoption to focusing on the desired business outcomes and the most effective strategies to achieve them. The key question is what enables these outcomes. Here, clarity is key to effective orchestration of investment programmesacross their ecosystem. It is important to determine whether they deliver at scale or simply add complexity."

About the research

Built to Scale is a joint research developed by Objectway and FT Longitude.

The study is based on a survey conducted in Q1 2026 among 300 senior professionals from banks, asset managers and wealth management firms across the UK, Canada and continental Europe, including Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland and Luxembourg.

The research explores how financial institutions are pursuing scalable growth across client services and core business operations. It analyses the structural barriers limiting scalability, the role of AI and as-a-service models, and the operational characteristics that differentiate leading firms from the rest of the market.

The report introduces the Objectway Scalability Index, a proprietary framework designed to measure organizations' ability to scale profitably across both client-facing and operational dimensions.

Download the full research here: https://objectway.com/download-analyst-research-ft-longitude-built-to-scale-innovation-is-no-longer-a-scarce-resource/

Objectway

For over 35 years, Objectway has been a trusted partner to banking, asset and wealth management firms, delivering scalable solutions that drive performance and empower the entire value chain.

As a full-service provider, Objectway seamlessly integrates across business operations and service models, guiding clients through their transformation journey with highly configurable solutions.

The flexible solution design adapts to both global and regional structures, enabling scalable growth across customers, geographies, and the entire value chain.

As a global TOP-100 FinTech provider (IDC FinTech Rankings), Objectway admins over €1 trillion of assets and supports more than 100,000 investment professionals (financial advisors, private bankers, relationship managers) to manage over €700 billion AUM for more than 5 million investors.

The firm's growth strategy, driven by both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, has propelled the company to €130 million in revenue (FY 2025).

Objectway serves 250+ leading banks, wealth managers, asset managers, and insurers across EMEA and Canada.

With a global presence and a team of 850+ business and technology professionals, Objectway operates from offices in Italy, the UK, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, France, Ireland, UAE, and Canada.

objectway.com

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Contacts:

Chiara Giudici

Communication Manager

chiara.giudici@objectway.com

+39 393 8229579