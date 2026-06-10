Tilray Brands, Inc.: Tilray Medical Germany Launches ARX, a New Premium Medical Cannabis Brand Cultivated in Germany

New Brand Combines Proven Genetics, German Cultivation Expertise, and Rigorous Quality Standards to Support Patients and Healthcare Professionals Across Germany

NEUMÜNSTER, Germany, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Medical Germany, a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY) and a global leader in medical cannabis, today announced the launch of ARX, its first premium medical cannabis brand developed and cultivated in Germany. ARX will make its official debut at Mary Jane Berlin 2026, where attendees can visit Tilray Medical at Hall 20, Stand B21 to learn more.

The introduction of ARX marks a significant step forward in the quality of medical cannabis available in Germany and reflects more than two years of development at the Aphria RX facility in Neumünster. Built through disciplined cultivation practices and deep operational expertise, ARX is grounded in the belief that patients and healthcare professionals require consistent, high-quality products.

Built on this foundation, ARX combines genetics sourced from the Broken Coast renowned library with cultivation expertise developed through years of premium cannabis production in Canada and executed with German precision. Produced and manufactured at Tilray Medical's Aphria RX facility, the brand is supported by the company's established German infrastructure, including national distribution through CC Pharma and 14U Pharma.

Rajnish Ohri, President, International, Tilray Brands, stated: "The launch of ARX marks an important milestone for Tilray in Germany as our first premium medical cannabis brand developed and cultivated in-market. Germany continues to lead the evolution of medical cannabis in Europe, and we are committed to supporting that growth with locally produced, high-quality products that meet the needs of patients and healthcare professionals. With ARX, we are strengthening our position in this critical market while advancing consistency, supply reliability, and long-term patient access."

Raising the Standard of Commitment to Patients in Germany

ARX begins with a strong foundation. All strains are sourced exclusively from Broken Coast's genetic library. Since 2014, Broken Coast has been recognized as one of Canada's original Licensed Producers of medical cannabis and remains a leading producer of premium cannabis products, with deep expertise in strain selection and phenotyping.

ARX is produced under strict EU-GMP standards at the Aphria RX facility in Neumünster. Drawing on Broken Coast's cultivation expertise, the production process is designed to support consistency and product integrity. Individual, climate-controlled grow rooms allow each cultivar to be developed under tailored conditions, while continuous monitoring and real-time adjustments help maintain quality throughout cultivation. This approach reflects a core belief: patients deserve consistent, high-quality products. Fully integrated, in-house operations reduce handling and delays, helping support product consistency without the need for irradiation.

Patients and healthcare professionals can learn more by visiting Tilray Medical at Hall 20, Stand B21 at Mary Jane Berlin 2026 or by speaking with participating pharmacies nationwide. To learn more about ARX please visit, arxcannabis.de

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray Medical, Good Supply, Redecan, ARX, and Broken Coast. Tilray grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, first in Portugal and later in Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is one of the largest suppliers of medical cannabis to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments, in 20 countries and across five continents.

For more information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe, Tilray Medical Canada, and Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "forecast," "future," "should," "could," "enable," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "may," "project," "will," "would" and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements in this communication also include statements regarding the Company's market positioning, ability to meet evolving medical cannabis demand in regulated pharmaceutical environments, and expectations concerning the effectiveness of strategic partnerships, including the Company's collaboration with Molteni to support the development of the Italian medical cannabis market. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

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