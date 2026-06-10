Germany's renewable electricity market is entering a more demanding phase. For more than two decades, the Renewable Energy Act (EEG) helped create one of the world's most mature renewable power markets, giving investors and operators a high degree of revenue visibility through feed-in tariffs and later market premium schemes. That framework is now being reshaped by a power system with more renewable output, more decentralized generation, and more frequent grid constraints. For commercial asset managers and fund managers, monthly production and revenue totals now tell only part of the story. ...

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