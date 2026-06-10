Now available across markets in Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and the Americas

Opensignal today announced the global availability of Opensignal Subscriber Analytics, extending the solution to operators across Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and the Americas, subject to market-specific availability. Operators can contact Opensignal directly to confirm availability details in their specific markets of interest.

Opensignal Subscriber Analytics measures competitive subscriber switching between operators at the local market level, alongside base market share by operator and region, using the same methodology Opensignal applies across its full measurement platform. Opensignal draws that measurement from hundreds of millions of subscriber devices globally. Until now, this capability has been available to operators in the United States and Canada. The global expansion makes it accessible to operators across all regions Opensignal serves.

"Operators have strong visibility into their own network and commercial performance, but almost none for their competitors. Understanding who is switching at any given time and where those opportunities exist is key to driving the subscriber and revenue growth our clients need to be successful. Every operator has markets where they could be growing faster and improving customer quality, but without understanding these dynamics, identifying those markets is guesswork," said Mike Sandy, President of Opensignal's Market Performance Group.

Subscribers move between operators for two primary reasons: the network experience was not sufficient, or a competitor's offer was worth the switch. Opensignal Subscriber Analytics captures both drivers alongside the actual switching data at the local market level. Commercial teams see where subscriber growth is available and churn pressure is building, ahead of what conventional reporting cycles would show.

To request a consultation, visit opensignal.com/subscriber-analytics.

About Opensignal

Opensignal independently measures mobile and fixed broadband experience from hundreds of millions of subscribers on the devices they carry, alongside the competitive switching and pricing dynamics moving them between operators. That measurement shows operators where their network can compete for new subscribers, where their go-to-market positioning will hold the ones they have, and where the next dollar of investment will produce the highest financial return, from capital deployment to marketing spend. Opensignal data powers the products that telecommunications operators, regulators, analysts, investors, and manufacturers rely on to understand and act on their full market dynamics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260610144240/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Adriane Blum

VP, Global Marketing and Communications

press@opensignal.com