Announces Conference Agenda, Leaders from NVIDIA and ClusterPower to Deliver Keynote Address

Unites the Innovators Shaping the Future of Digital Infrastructure 13-14 October 2026 in Vienna

Data Center World, the premier event for the global data center ecosystem, unveils the launch of Data Center World Europe. Today, Data Center World Europe announces the Conference Agenda for the inaugural event. Over two days, Data Center World Europetackles the industry's most urgent challenge: transforming Europe's data centre energy landscape. The event brings together leading operators, technologists, cloud providers, hyperscalers and energy management innovatorsto exchange actionable strategies and groundbreaking insights that drive measurable results. Attendees will leave equipped to overcome energy bottlenecks and drive the development of an AI-ready, sustainable future.

Data Center World Europe takes place 13-14 October 2026 at VIECON Vienna Congress Convention Center in Vienna, Austria. It will be co-located with the leading global network infrastructure event NetworkX. Register to attend here.

Tara Gibb, Senior Director, Data Center World Europe said, "As the demand for AI infrastructure accelerates, Europe faces critical energy challenges-from grid constraints and policy delays to the urgent need for sustainable solutions. Data Center World Europe is dedicated to tackling these issues head-on, providing a platform for actionable strategies, groundbreaking technologies, and collaborative partnerships that will drive measurable progress."

Rod Evans, EMEA Vice President Supercomputing AI, NVIDIA and Cosmin Georgescu, CEO and Founder, ClusterPower will deliver the keynote address "The AI factory fast track: Europe's emerging model of sovereign, off-grid data centre infrastructure." As traditional data centre construction sputters under electrical grid connection delays, agile neoclouds are rewriting the deployment playbook. This presentation will feature ClusterPower's landmark 800MW complex in Romania and how neoclouds turn years-long data centre planning cycles into 12-month delivery. The keynote will explore how this fast-paced physical infrastructure planning meshes with the architecture shifts and innovations driven by NVIDIA and other core data centre providers. The discussion will contrast capital structures, analyze behind-the-meter generation compresses delivery timelines and the physical differences of dedicated AI factories. The session will demonstrate Eastern Europe's role in helping solve the continent's capacity crisis and how sovereign AI infrastructure navigates the EU AI Act, GDPR, and data residency compliance.

Conference Agenda Shaping the Future of the Data Centre Industry

With four tracks, over 30 conference sessions and more than 75 speakers, the Conference Agenda will feature visionary speakers, practical strategies and curated content to empower attendees to drive the creation of an AI-ready future.

Conference Agenda Tracks

Securing deploying energy: Europe's interconnection delays demand new approaches to energy access, combining strategic procurement, utility collaboration and behind-the-meter generation to reduce grid dependency and accelerate power delivery for hyperscale, AI-native and enterprise facilities

Europe's interconnection delays demand new approaches to energy access, combining strategic procurement, utility collaboration and behind-the-meter generation to reduce grid dependency and accelerate power delivery for hyperscale, AI-native and enterprise facilities Optimizing performance efficiency: Operational excellence through intelligent systems, next-generation cooling for high-density AI racks, and power distribution innovation to support both traditional and AI workloads

Operational excellence through intelligent systems, next-generation cooling for high-density AI racks, and power distribution innovation to support both traditional and AI workloads Building enabling ecosystems: Creating sustainable, fundable, and community-supported data centre growth through circular economy strategies, innovative financing, regulatory acceleration, and stakeholder collaboration

Creating sustainable, fundable, and community-supported data centre growth through circular economy strategies, innovative financing, regulatory acceleration, and stakeholder collaboration Delivering at speed: Addressing how to deliver data centre capacity at the speed AI infrastructure demands; from prefabricated design and fast-track construction methodologies to overcoming Europe's skills shortage and navigating equipment lead times

2026 Data Center World Europe Advisory Board

The Data Center World Europe 2026 Conference Advisory Board has created a cutting-edge program providing real answers for today's data centre challenges. The Advisory Board includes:

Mai Barakat, Datacenter Infrastructure and Services Analyst EMEA, S&P Global

Jonathan Berney, Managing Partner, Accelerated Infrastructure Capital (AIC)

Ramzi Charif, Vice President Operations EMEA, VIRTUS Data Centers

Rod Evans, EMEA Vice President Supercomputing AI, NVIDIA

Vlad Galabov, Data Center Analyst and The AIDC Debate Podcast Host

Cosmin Georgescu, CEO and Founder, Cluster Power

Bill Kleyman, Executive Chair Data Center Programs, Data Center World CEO and Co-Founder, Apolo

Guido Lobrano, Director General Europe SVP, Information Technology Industry Council (ITI)

Peter Panfil, Vice President Technical Business Development, Vertiv

Ana Quelhas, EVP Hydrogen and Data Centers, EDP

Catriona Shearer, Global Head of Data Center Consulting, JLL

John Wernvik, Chief External Relations Sustainability Officer, EcoDataCenter

Discover Innovation at the Data Center World Europe Expo Hall

Data centres face growing challenges, from energy constraints and grid limitations to the rising demand for AI infrastructure. Over 35 of the industry's leading solution providers will showcase the latest technologies and services driving the future of data centres.

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ABOUT DATA CENTER WORLD EUROPE?

Data Center World has expanded its global footprint with the launch of Data Center World Europe in Vienna 13-14 October 2026. Data Center World is the leading global conference for data-center facilities and IT professionals, delivering premier education, expansive networking, and the widest access to best-in-class vendors. Data Center World Europe serves as a key platform for organizations looking to optimize their data center power operations, advance their energy managements strategies and network with the leaders and innovators driving past challenges and embracing opportunities.

Data Center World Europe is produced by Informa PLC in partnership with AFCOM.

ABOUT AFCOM?

AFCOM advances data center and IT professionals by delivering comprehensive and vendor-neutral education and peer-to-peer networking to its members around the world. Through forward-looking research, AFCOM supports thousands of IT, operations, facilities, builders/designers and vendors working in the data center and IT infrastructure industry. In serving the data center industry for more than 40 years, AFCOM has earned recognition as the market leader in educating, connecting and guiding the data center community.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Meryl Franzman

Data Center World Europe

Meryl.Franzman@informa.com