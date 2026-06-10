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WKN: A2JRMQ | ISIN: KYG1820C1024 | Ticker-Symbol: 9C0
NASDAQ
09.06.26 | 20:57
0,312 US-Dollar
-0,64 % -0,002
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CANGO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANGO INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.06.2026 12:00 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Cango Inc. Announces May 2026 Operational and Fleet Optimization Update

DALLAS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading Bitcoin miner leveraging its global operations to develop an integrated energy and AI compute platform, today announced its operational update for May 2026.

As of May 31, 2026, Cango's total operational hashrate was 31.67 EH/s. The structural composition of the Company's hashrate, alongside its monthly Bitcoin production and treasury holdings, are presented in the tables below:

Table 1: Operational Hashrate Composition (as of May 31, 2026):

Category

Hashrate (EH/s)

Self-Mining

23.32

Hashrate Leasing

8.35

Total

31.67

Table 2: Bitcoin Production and Treasury Summary (May 2026):

Metric

Value

Total Bitcoin Production

237.59 BTC

Average Daily Production

7.6 BTC

Self-Mining Production Output

236.5 BTC

Total Bitcoin Holdings (as of May 31, 2026)

1,065.11 BTC

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a Bitcoin mining company with a vision to establish an integrated, global infrastructure platform capable of powering the future digital economy. The Company's mining operations span across North America, the Middle East, South America, and East Africa.

Since entering the digital asset space in November 2024, Cango has activated pilot projects in both integrated energy solutions and distributed AI computing. In parallel, Cango continues to operate an online international used car export business through AutoCango.com.

For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com and follow us on: X and LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Cango's current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Cango's goal and strategies; Cango's expansion plans; Cango's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Cango's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE Cango Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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