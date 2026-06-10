TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 05.2026

10.06.2026

TRESU Investment Holding A/S - adjustment to full year 2026 guidance

TRESU Investment Holding A/S today announces an adjustment to full year guidance for 2026 mainly driven by a market slowdown impacting especially the Machine & Units segment.

Therefore, we are adjusting our expectations for full year 2026 revenue development to be in the range of -5% to -15% (previous guidance 0% to +10%) and the IFRS adjusted EBITDA margin remain unchanged in the range of +2% to +8%.

Cash Flow is unchanged.

Stephan Plenz

CEO, TRESU

For further details, please contact:

CEO, Stephan Plenz, phone: +45 2194 5480

CFO, Jesper Eriksen, phone: +45 6073 1967