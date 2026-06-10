Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or the "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, today announced it has entered into a Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Engineering Partnership Agreement with a Canadian leading global IT and business consulting services company and a premier global Systems Integrator. This agreement designates 01 Quantum as a core Subject Matter Expert (SME) to support the delivery, integration, and deployment of quantum-safe architectures for enterprise and government customers.

"We have reached an engineering inflection point where the countdown to Q-Date is approaching rapidly," said Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum. "Cryptographic migration is an intricate, multi-year endeavor that cannot be treated as a last-minute software patch. This partnership gives us the opportunity to integrate our production ready, enterprise PQC technologies with a leading global system integrator, enabling us to immediately deploy specialized protection to Canadian enterprise and government environments before legacy security perimeters become vulnerable."

The agreement establishes a flexible and scalable corporate framework designed to facilitate long-term collaboration through multiple individual Statements of Work (SOWs) across diverse public and private sector projects in Canada. The Company has also been appointed as a non-exclusive system integrator for PQC related initiatives undertaken by our new strategic partner.

Under the terms of the agreement, our partner is authorized to resell, sublicense, and distribute 01 Quantum's proprietary PQC products and services, both as standalone offerings and as integrated components of their broader digital transformation and consulting services. 01 Quantum will provide continuous product maintenance, high-tier technical support, and dedicated PQC subject matter expertise. Our partner will lead end-to-end customer engagements, overall systems integration architectures, and localized project delivery.

As the technology sector moves through 2026, the timeline to "Q-Date", the point at which a cryptographically relevant quantum computer (CRQC) becomes capable of breaking legacy public-key encryption (such as RSA and ECC) has compressed from a distant theoretical risk into an urgent operational timeline. Security frameworks and federal directives are increasingly demanding immediate migration strategies to mitigate the "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" (HNDL) threat model. Under this threat vector, malicious actors are actively intercepting and archiving encrypted data today, intending to decrypt it the moment fault-tolerant quantum hardware becomes accessible. Consequently, implementing post-quantum cryptography has transitioned from a future planning initiative to an immediate necessity for protecting long-lived corporate data and critical public infrastructure.

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), developing technologies designed to protect digital systems against emerging quantum computing threats. The Company's IronCAP and supporting technologies are integrated into its PQC solutions, enabling applications across security-sensitive environments including digital assets, AI systems, email security, and enterprise infrastructure. IronCAP technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833.

For more information, visit the Company's website at https://01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company's product lineup, the timing of commercialization of the Company's technologies, the success of the Company's strategic alliances, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology and the potential licensing of the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300832

Source: 01 Quantum Inc.