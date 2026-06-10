Researchers from Canada's Western University have built and analyzed a foam-backed floating PV (FPV) system in Canada's cold climate, using an air-bubbler system to prevent ice. Their experiment ran from August 2024 through June 2025, using measurements different from those simulated by major models. "We found notable differences between measured module temperatures and standard PV temperature models during winter, highlighting unique thermal dynamics of flat, foam-backed FPV systems," corresponding author Joshua M. Pearce told pv magazine. "To work in Canada, we developed and validated a transferable ...

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