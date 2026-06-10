Updated kits deliver improved sensitivity and receptor recovery for single cell immune repertoire profiling at unprecedented scale

Parse Biosciences, the leading provider of scalable and accessible single cell sequencing solutions, today launched the next generation of its Evercode TCR and Evercode BCR kits, shipping to customers worldwide. The updated kits deliver a streamlined workflow, better whole transcriptome sequencing library efficiency, and improved performance, enabling researchers to resolve rare clonotypes and profile immune responses at unprecedented scale.

Immunology researchers are working to understand complex adaptive immune responses, but meaningful signals are often rare, transient, or difficult to capture across large, sample-limited studies. Parse's immune profiling portfolio combines scale, sensitivity, and fixation-first workflows with paired TCR or BCR and whole transcriptome profiling, helping researchers connect clonal identity to cell state across high-throughput immune studies.

Both Evercode TCR and Evercode BCR are now built on the same v4 chemistry that powers the latest Evercode Whole Transcriptome, unifying immune repertoire and transcriptomic studies on a single workflow. Evercode BCR v4 captures B cell receptor and whole transcriptome data from the same cell, with improved sensitivity for paired CDR3 detection and full-length heavy and light chain recovery, giving researchers a more complete view of clonal identity alongside cell state. Evercode TCR captures T cell receptor and whole transcriptome data from the same cell, and v4 preserves the sensitive alpha-beta CDR3 pairing for which the product is known.

"Paired whole transcriptome and immune repertoire data are foundational to understanding everything from autoimmunity to cancer immunotherapy response. By building Evercode TCR and BCR on v4 chemistry, we're giving researchers a meaningful boost in the quality of data they can generate, which we believe will accelerate discovery across the field," said Charlie Roco, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Parse Biosciences.

Researchers interested in learning more about the updated versions of Evercode TCR and BCR can explore the following datasets on Parse's website:

Evercode BCR v4 performance in Human B Cells

Evercode TCR v4 performance in Antigen-Stimulated T Cells

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences, a QIAGEN company, is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach has enabled groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system.

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Contacts:

Kaitie Kramer

kkramer@parsebiosciences.com +1-858-504-0455