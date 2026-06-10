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PR Newswire
10.06.2026 14:06 Uhr
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FutureCeuticals, Inc.: Published Study Shows Clinically Significant Energy, Performance, and Metabolic Benefits of FutureCeuticals' Caffinity

MOMENCE, Ill., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureCeuticals, Inc. is pleased to announce the peer-reviewed publication of clinical research demonstrating unique energy, performance, and metabolic benefits of Caffinity, a proprietary ingredient derived from the Arabica coffee cherry (bean and fruit). This study, conducted by recognized experts in energy metabolism at the University of Exeter (UK), establishes Caffinity as the only clinically validated energy ingredient to deliver a natural complex of caffeine and polyphenols from coffee fruit, enhancing athletic performance and metabolic recovery, while avoiding some of the known downsides from functional doses of caffeine.

In the double-blind, placebo-controlled study, a 286mg dose of Caffinity (providing 200mg of caffeine along with coffee fruit polyphenols) significantly improved time trial performance in trained cyclists, yielding a nearly 5% average increase in total work performed compared to placebo (P < 0.05). Participants also reported reduced perceived exertion during a preceding bout of sub-maximal steady-state exercise, highlighting benefits across a range of exercise intensity.

Researchers observed additional unexpected outcomes, perhaps attributable to Caffinity's unique composition. Caffinity stimulated an increase in fat mobilization and ketone availability during recovery, priming the body for enhanced metabolic flexibility. Caffinity also helped stabilize blood glucose, avoiding the spikes and crashes often associated with functional caffeine doses and intra-exercise fueling. Despite higher work output, post-exercise lactate cleared more rapidly, returning to baseline sooner and promoting quicker recovery.

"These results support our commitment to deliver clean, science-backed, low-dosed energy solutions that meet the needs of today's active consumer," said J. Randal Wexler, General Counsel and VP of R&D at FutureCeuticals. "Caffinity not only enhances performance, it also demonstrates better metabolic recovery and glucose stability than typically associated with functional doses of caffeine." Mr. Wexler concluded, "For athletes looking to optimize their performance nutrition strategies, Caffinity is a new tool to reduce stimulant exposure without sacrificing results."

Caffinity is made from sustainably sourced coffee fruit from family farms. Unlike synthetic caffeine or isolated extracts, Caffinity delivers a caffeine and polyphenol complex from coffee fruit standardized to 70% natural caffeine and 5% natural polyphenols.

About FutureCeuticals, Inc.

FutureCeuticals, Inc. is the exclusive developer of Caffinity and a leader in the research, development and manufacture of plant-based powders and extracts for the functional food, beverage, and dietary supplement markets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/published-study-shows-clinically-significant-energy-performance-and-metabolic-benefits-of-futureceuticals-caffinity-302795818.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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