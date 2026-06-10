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PR Newswire
10.06.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Yardi expands payment options for Canadian property managers with new Yardi Payment Processing capabilities

Same-day card settlement, pay by link and payment terminals now available to Voyager clients in Canada

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi announced today three new Yardi Payment Processing capabilities for all Canadian Voyager clients: same-day and next-day card settlement, pay by link and payment terminals.

The enhancements address the most common reasons property managers have historically hesitated to accept card payments, including settlement timing and operational complexity.

Same-day and next-day card settlement card payments now settle on the same timeline as EFT, directly addressing the top objection to card acceptance among property managers. Funds land in your account the same day or next day, with improvement in deposit reconciliations.

Pay by link allows property managers to send a payment link by email or QR code. Tenants pay without logging into a portal, making it well-suited for one-time payments and move-in transactions.

Payment terminals tap-to-pay comes to the leasing office. Terminals are fully integrated, so payments post and reconcile automatically alongside all other Yardi Payment Processing transactions.

All three capabilities are native to Yardi Voyager, with no additional logins or third-party integrations required.

"Canadian property managers have been clear about the barrier to card adoption: settlement timing," said Peter Altobelli, president, Yardi Canada Ltd. "What we're seeing across Canada is that expectation has only grown. Same-day and next-day settlement addresses that directly and pay by link and payment terminals round out what clients have been asking for. These aren't incremental additions. They reflect where Canadian operators are and what they need to run efficiently."

Yardi will host a complimentary live webinar for Canadian Voyager clients on Monday, June 16, at 1 p.m. ET. Ryan Edwards, director, Yardi, and Ali Mazhar, senior manager, Yardi, will walk through the new features and answer questions. Register now.

About Yardi

Yardi develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies around the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yardi-expands-payment-options-for-canadian-property-managers-with-new-yardi-payment-processing-capabilities-302795902.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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