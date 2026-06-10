SAFETY STOCKPILING HITS HIGHEST LEVEL IN OVER THREE YEARS AS BUSINESSES RUSH TO PROTECT AGAINST INFLATION AND SHORTAGES: GEP GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN VOLATILITY INDEX

- Global supply chains remain under significant strain as manufacturers front-load purchasing to guard against anticipated higher prices in the second-half of 2026
- Safety stockpiling, shortages and transportation costs have all been elevated for three straight months, a rare signal outside the 2021-23 supply chain crisis
- North America supply chain pressures rise to their highest level since August 2022; Asia remains under the greatest strain globally
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