Poland's Council of Ministers has approved an updated energy and climate strategy outlining an accelerated transformation of the country's energy system through 2040. The updated plan, known in Poland as the National Energy and Climate Plan (KPEiK), will now be submitted to the European Commission for approval. Its adoption also paves the way for the closure of infringement proceedings launched against Poland after it missed the June 30, 2024 deadline for submitting the revised document. The updated plan projects a significant increase in renewable energy deployment over the next 15 years. Depending ...

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