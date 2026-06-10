TradeStation Europe launches in European Union

TradeStation Group, Inc. ("TradeStation") today announced the launch of TradeStation Europe B.V. ("TradeStation Europe"), a fully licensed MiFID Investment Firm in the European Union, regulated by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) in the Netherlands, to operate as an investment services firm in Europe.

TradeStation Europe marks a significant step in TradeStation's strategy to bring advanced analytics and trading tools, concierge services and investment solutions to a broader global audience.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, TradeStation Europe is available in the 30 countries in the European Economic Area. The launch enables European investors, both retail and institutional, to access the same comprehensive product suite and trading infrastructure that TradeStation's subsidiary, TradeStation Securities, Inc., has offered in the U.S. for decades.

"Traders around the world have long had to chain together disparate services just to reach U.S. markets and that complexity is a barrier we set out to eliminate," said John Bartleman, President and CEO of TradeStation Group, Inc. "As markets grow increasingly global, investors expect seamless access to opportunities, no matter where they are. TradeStation Europe is a key step in building that global trading ecosystem: bringing together advanced technology, deep liquidity, and local regulatory strength to help empower traders everywhere."

"Launching TradeStation Europe simultaneously expands our footprint and establishes a long-term presence in a market where demand for sophisticated trading continues to grow," said Peter Comstock, President of TradeStation Europe. "We're combining more than four decades of TradeStation's infrastructure with local expertise, support, and regulatory oversight to deliver a seamless experience for both active traders and institutional clients across the region."

TradeStation Europe provides access to:

U.S. equities, options, futures, and futures options markets via the same platforms trusted by U.S. investors for decades.

Advanced trading technology and market reach, including real-time market data, charting, and analytics.

A reliable, regulated European brokerage experience with local support and customization, compliance, and multi-lingual teams.

Efficient account funding options, including streamlined deposit and withdrawal processes designed to meet the needs of European clients.

"We congratulate TradeStation Europe on their launch, which will broaden local access to futures and options trading opportunities," said Serge Marston, head of EMEA at CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace. "At a time of heightened uncertainty, we're seeing increased participation across commodity and financial markets as traders look to manage risk and diversify their portfolios."*

This expansion builds on TradeStation's broader momentum in platform innovation, including the launch of TITAN X, a next-generation trading platform with customizable workspaces, advanced multi-asset capabilities, and flexible API integrations that support custom workflows and third-party connectivity as well as the recent introduction of a Model Context Protocol (MCP) connection, enabling traders to integrate AI assistants directly with their accounts for more conversational, automated interactions with market data and trading workflows.

For more information on TradeStation Europe and how to open an account, visit https://tradestation.eu.

*CME Group is not affiliated with TradeStation. TradeStation companies do not endorse any third-party content, and any views or opinions expressed by CME Group do not necessarily represent the views and opinions of TradeStation companies.

Users are reminded that all trading involves risk and AI tools should be used thoughtfully and at their own discretion and risk. The use of AI introduces additional risks, including, among others, the risk that AI platforms may provide users with information that is not accurate or is not in their best interests, and AI platforms may take actions in user accounts that are not in users' best interests or that they do not intend for the AI to take. TradeStation is not affiliated with any AI provider and does not provide support for the functionality of any AI platform.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

Founded in 1982, TradeStation Group companies provide institutional-grade fintech tools and account-related services and are where traders can find their home. TradeStation Group, Inc. is the parent company of several subsidiaries, including TradeStation Securities, Inc., TradeStation Europe B.V. and TradeStation Technologies, Inc. TradeStation Group companies seek to deliver the ultimate trading experience to retail and institutional clients that need a customizable trading ecosystem to perform their strategies. TradeStation Technologies provides award-winning trading and analysis platforms through its affiliates TradeStation Securities, Inc. and TradeStation Europe B.V., which provide online brokerage services for equities, options, futures, and futures options. These advanced trading tools are accessible on desktop, web, and mobile devices, as well as via API technologies that provide seamless access to their brokerage services through third-party platforms. Created by traders, for traders, TradeStation Group companies' institutional-level offerings cater to those who are born to trade. Learn more about TradeStation Group companies.

Visit TradeStation.com to learn more.

About TradeStation Europe B.V.

TradeStation Europe B.V. (TradeStation Europe) is the European brokerage arm of TradeStation Group, Inc. From its headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands, TradeStation Europe services institutional and retail clients in the European Economic Area, offering seamless connectivity to U.S. markets. TradeStation Europe is a licensed MiFID Investment Firm registered with the Dutch Chamber of Commerce (no. 89426657) and regulated by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets in the Netherlands with execution, clearing, and custody arrangements through TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA CME), which is registered as a broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and

Exchange Commission, a futures commission merchant with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States. Created by traders, for traders, TradeStation delivers institutional-grade tools and concierge services designed for those who are Born to Trade. Learn more about TradeStation Group companies.

About TradeStation Securities, Inc.

Founded in 1995, TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA CME) offers self-clearing equities, options, futures, and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission and futures commission merchant with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609067154/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

TradeStation Group U.S.

TradeStation@calibercorporateadvisers.com

TradeStation Europe

Cognito

TradeStation@cognitomedia.com