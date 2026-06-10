Xiamen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - The 2026 Fujian Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition has been recently launched in Fujian, China. The organizing committee will provide more favorable policies, a broader platform, and better services to help talents from around the world settle and develop in Fujian.

The competition was first held in 2025, attracting 683 projects from 39 countries and regions. Among them, 72 projects have made to the finals, and 24 projects won the first, second, and third prizes.

Photo of the First Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (2025)

Applications for the 2026 competition are now open to the talents worldwide. The main applicant of each project is required: to have earned a master's degree (or above) overseas (or outside the Chinese mainland) or to have more than two years of innovation and entrepreneurship experience overseas (or outside the Chinese mainland); and to be currently employed overseas (or outside the Chinese mainland) or to have established businesses/been employed on the Chinese mainland after January 1, 2021. Participating projects must possess completely independent intellectual property rights, demonstrate the technological level that is internationally advanced or leading in China, and exhibit a clear business model and promising market prospects.

The 2026 competition will be organized into three tracks: Electronic Information, Biotechnology, and Advanced Manufacturing. The Electronic Information track includes artificial intelligence, integrated circuits, and information technology; the Biotechnology track covers innovative drugs and therapies, high-end medical devices, and cutting-edge biotechnology; the Advanced Manufacturing track spans new energy, new materials, and equipment manufacturing. The competition provides talents in the relevant industries with excellent opportunities to quickly connect with industrial application scenarios, venture capital funds, and research platforms.

This year, the number of final awards has been increased. There are 6 First Prizes, 9 Second Prizes, and 15 Third Prizes Excellence Award will be given to projects ranked 11th to 20th in each track.

The finals will be held in Xiamen, Fujian Province, during the 2026 China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT).

Online application is now accessible on the official website: https://www.fujiantalent.com. The deadline of application is 24:00 Beijing time on June 30, 2026.

For inquiries, please contact the organizing committee office.

Tel: +86-18150379813, +86-18150376952

Email: fujiantalent@163.com

The organizing committee confirms that no fees will be charged to participants. Applicants must guarantee the authenticity of the project information provided and the clarity of intellectual property rights, and will bear all legal consequences resulting from inaccurate information or disputes. The organizing committee reserves the right to further supplement the competition rules and to provide the final interpretation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300864

Source: Hmedium