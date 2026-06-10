Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - American Nortel Communications, Inc. (OTCID: ARTM) ("American Nortel" or the "Company") today issued an update on its India e-commerce operations, detailing the technology and data infrastructure the Company believes is responsible for the 40% quarter-over-quarter sales increase reported last week, and describing the areas of continued development the Company expects to support future growth.

Christine Bieri, CTO of American Nortel Communications, Inc., said, "The 40% quarter-over-quarter sales result is a meaningful data point, but what I believe is equally important is the operational capability behind it. What we are focused on now is identifying where the next layer of improvement can be applied, and applying it."

Since deploying its AI-driven creative generation platform in the first quarter of 2026, the Company has been producing and testing advertising content at a scale and speed that would not be operationally feasible through manual processes. This has improved both cost-per-acquisition efficiency and campaign responsiveness across the Company's India marketplace channels.

American Nortel continues to evaluate opportunities to expand its product selection, deepen its marketing reach, and improve customer retention within the e-commerce market.

Safe Harbor Clause

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300773

Source: American Nortel Communications, Inc.