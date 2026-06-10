Mumbai, India--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - AI-native technology partner Unico Connect has published a new technical guide examining how enterprises are moving AI agents from experimentation into real-world production environments.

The guide draws from Unico Connect's 2026 engineering work and explores the infrastructure, orchestration, reliability, and integration challenges organizations encounter when deploying AI agents beyond prototype stages.

Unico Connect shares insights into AI Agents in Production in latest report



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The report highlights several operational realities enterprises must address when deploying AI agents in production, including:

Orchestration complexity : Managing multi-step workflows, tool usage, memory handling, and agent coordination across systems

: Managing multi-step workflows, tool usage, memory handling, and agent coordination across systems Enterprise system integration : Connecting agents with CRMs, internal APIs, databases, and legacy infrastructure

: Connecting agents with CRMs, internal APIs, databases, and legacy infrastructure Scalability constraints : Handling growing workloads without introducing instability or excessive compute costs

: Handling growing workloads without introducing instability or excessive compute costs Governance and operational control: Maintaining compliance, security, and human oversight as AI systems gain broader autonomy

"Many organizations are realizing that building a successful AI demo is very different from operating AI agents reliably in production," said Malay Parekh, CEO of Unico Connect.

"We published this new guide, so teams better understand the engineering realities behind production deployment. This will help them solve operational challenges early and position them to scale AI successfully."

To read the full guide, please visit https://unicoconnect.com/blogs/mcp-in-production-ai-agents.

About Unico Connect

Unico Connect is an AI-native technology partner serving startups, mid-market companies, and enterprises. The company operates across two service areas: AI-Native Product Development (AI-native UI/UX Design, Web and Mobile Applications, AI-powered QA and Testing, Cloud and DevOps) and AI Services (AI Agents, AI Integration, Conversational AI, AI for Teams). Unico Connect serves clients across fintech, logistics, healthcare, property management, and enterprise operations in over 25 countries.

Source: DesignRush