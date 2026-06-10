Chinese power electronics specialist Kehua has launched a 465 kW string inverter at SNEC 2026 in Shanghai, targeting utility-scale solar projects in desert and offshore PV applications. The company presented the product as a next-generation high-power string inverter for large ground-mounted solar plants in harsh environments. It is based on a 1,600 V DC architecture and supports larger sub-array configurations than conventional 1,500 V systems, according to the company. Kehua said the inverter supports up to 5.6 MW sub-arrays, compared with around 3 MW in many conventional designs. It also features ...

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