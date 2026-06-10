New all-in-one platform combines AI-driven search, personalization, merchandising, product feed management, and AI assistants to help brands connect the right shoppers to the right products across every channel

Today at Shoptalk Europe, Athos Commerce announced the launch of the new Athos Commerce Intelligent Discovery Platform, an all-in-one AI-powered platform designed to help ecommerce brands connect the right shoppers to the right products across every shopping channel. Built for the emerging era of agentic commerce, the platform combines intelligent search, personalization, merchandising, product feed management, and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) into a single platform that helps brands improve discoverability, drive conversion, and deliver seamless shopping experiences across both traditional and generative channels.

Today's shopping journeys are increasingly fragmented and AI-driven, with consumers discovering products through conversational AI tools, social platforms, comparison shopping engines and marketplaces often without ever visiting a retailer's website directly. According to Athos Commerce's Connected Consumer 2026 report, 60% of consumers now use AI tools during their shopping journey, while 39% are comfortable completing purchases through AI platforms, increasing pressure on brands to improve product discovery, personalization, and conversion across every digital touchpoint.

"The rules of product discovery are being rewritten in real time. Consumers no longer move through a predictable funnel from search to site to purchase," said Chuck Haling, CEO of Athos Commerce. "Discovery now happens everywhere, across AI platforms, social platforms, marketplaces, and mobile experiences. That shift is creating new opportunities for brands to drive conversion and stronger business outcomes across the ecommerce journey. We've invested heavily in AI innovation to help our customers adapt faster, deliver more personalized experiences, and stay ahead of where commerce is headed."

As part of the platform, Athos Commerce introduced three new AI agents designed to help brands adapt to increasingly conversational and fragmented shopping journeys. The agents are built to support both shoppers and ecommerce teams as product discovery increasingly shifts beyond traditional search and retailer websites to AI platforms, social platforms, marketplaces, and generative search experiences.

Conversational Assistant acts as an AI shopping expert for consumers, enabling shoppers to search conversationally using both text and images, ask follow-up questions, and receive intelligent product recommendations through a more natural and responsive discovery experience.

acts as an AI shopping expert for consumers, enabling shoppers to search conversationally using both text and images, ask follow-up questions, and receive intelligent product recommendations through a more natural and responsive discovery experience. GEO Assistant - short for Generative Engine Optimization helps brands optimize and enrich product data for visibility across AI answer engines and conversational commerce platforms, including ChatGPT and Google Gemini, as AI increasingly becomes a starting point for product discovery.

- short for Generative Engine Optimization helps brands optimize and enrich product data for visibility across AI answer engines and conversational commerce platforms, including ChatGPT and Google Gemini, as AI increasingly becomes a starting point for product discovery. Channel Assistant helps ecommerce teams automate and optimize product feed management across Google Shopping, Meta, TikTok, marketplaces, retail media networks, and emerging AI commerce channels by auditing feeds, surfacing optimization opportunities, improving product data quality, and reducing manual effort for merchandising and marketing teams.

Together, the assistants are powered by the Athos Commerce Intelligent Discovery Platform, which unifies AI-driven search, personalization, merchandising, analytics, and product feed management into a single platform designed to help brands improve discoverability, increase conversion, and drive stronger business outcomes across the modern commerce journey.

In addition to the new AI agents, Athos Commerce also introduced new AI-powered capabilities across its core platform to help brands automate merchandising, improve product discovery, enrich product data, and deliver more personalized shopping experiences at scale, including:

Enhanced AI Search: Delivers more intelligent and conversational product discovery experiences across onsite and offsite channels

Delivers more intelligent and conversational product discovery experiences across onsite and offsite channels AI Product Recommendations: Surfaces more relevant and personalized product suggestions based on shopper behavior and intent

Surfaces more relevant and personalized product suggestions based on shopper behavior and intent AI Data Enrichment: Automatically enhances and optimizes product data to improve discoverability and conversion

Automatically enhances and optimizes product data to improve discoverability and conversion AI Product Bundling: Uses AI to intelligently group complementary products and increase basket size

Uses AI to intelligently group complementary products and increase basket size AI Merchandising: Automates merchandising workflows and product ranking decisions to improve performance

Automates merchandising workflows and product ranking decisions to improve performance AI Product Data Management: Streamlines product feed management and optimization across channels and marketplaces

"AI is rapidly reshaping how consumers discover and evaluate products online, making seamless and relevant shopping experiences more important than ever," said Jack Turner, Head of Digital E-commerce at Kick Game. "Athos Commerce has helped us deliver more relevant product discovery experiences through personalized product ranking, intelligent merchandising, and greater flexibility in how we curate products across our site. The ability to combine automated recommendations with curated merchandising is particularly valuable in fashion retail, helping us connect customers with the right products while maintaining the brand experience we want to deliver. The new AI-powered capabilities offer us new possibilities to reach shoppers in innovative ways and allow our team to work even faster and smarter."

"AI is rapidly reshaping how consumers discover and evaluate products online, and brands need more intelligent, connected commerce experiences to keep pace," said Tim Mawson, Partner Manager at Visualsoft. "Athos Commerce is helping retailers adapt to this shift by bringing together discovery, personalization, merchandising, and product data optimization into a unified platform designed for the future of commerce."

Athos Commerce supports more than 2,700 brands across 50+ countries, powering product discovery experiences for retailers including adidas, Yamaha, Clarins, Samsung, Rip Curl, Rakuten, and Pets at Home.

The Athos Commerce Intelligent Discovery Platform is available immediately. To learn more, visit www.athoscommerce.com.

About Athos Commerce

Athos Commerce helps brands connect the right shoppers to the right products across every shopping channel. The Athos Commerce Intelligent Discovery Platform combines AI-powered search, personalization, merchandising, and product feed management to power modern ecommerce discovery experiences across onsite and offsite channels. Trusted by more than 2,700 brands across 50+ countries, Athos Commerce helps retailers improve product visibility, drive conversion, and accelerate growth in the era of AI-powered commerce.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260610119791/en/

Contacts:

Gary Lombardo

gary.lombardo@athoscommerce.com