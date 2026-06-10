As "market close" becomes a thing of the past, Pyth Indices provide access to after-hours and weekend price data for continuous markets, delivering 24/7 price discovery to equities and commodities for the first time at scale.

Early users include Coinbase, Kraken, dYdX, and Nado.

Pyth Network ("Pyth"), a leading provider of institutional market data, today announced the launch of Pyth Indices, a proprietary offering of 24/7 single-asset index products including U.S. equities, metals, and oil built on Pyth's ability to source data from the most liquid onchain and offchain trading venues. As part of the launch, Pyth co-developed equity index futures that combine its pricing data with MarketVector's innovative multi-asset index framework. Coinbase, Kraken, dYdX, and Nado are among the initial set of users already using Pyth Indices to create new markets. The launch marks the first time continuous pricing has been available for equities and commodities at scale.

As global markets continue to evolve, perpetual exchanges, prediction markets, and tokenized assets increasingly trade around the clock. Pyth Indices address this shift by delivering continuous pricing of historically offline assets sourced directly from leading trading firms, exchanges, and market makers where price discovery occurs even when traditional markets are closed. The launch follows Pyth's exclusive partnership with Blue Ocean ATS to deliver 24/5 price feeds for U.S. equities.

"Traditional data feeds were built for a world where trading stopped at the closing bell," said Mike Cahill, CEO of Douro Labs and Contributor to Pyth Network. "Pyth Indices mark an inflection point in access to 24/7 markets, where 'market close' no longer means the end of trading. We are proud to introduce a new generation of references designed to reflect how capital moves today, sourced from the firms at the center of price discovery operating without interruption."

The launch of Pyth Indices includes proprietary indices for U.S. Equities (NVDA, TSLA, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, INTC, HOOD, MSTR, CRCL), Metals (gold and silver), Oil (WTI and Brent), in addition to Coinbase-specific equity index futures (AI10, Defense10, China10, and Tech100) co-developed with MarketVector. Pyth Indices enable exchanges and applications to offer continuous trading to their users by aggregating data from different trading venues and geographies for accurate pricing 24/7. Each index is a standalone product with a published methodology and is available for licensing across derivatives settlement, licensing, and ETF/ETP benchmarking.

"Institutional-grade, 24/7 markets are becoming the standard. As this shift continues, the demand for continuous pricing across equities and commodities will only accelerate," said Boris Ilyevsky, Head of Derivatives at Coinbase. "Coinbase has been at the forefront of this evolution, and our growing share of the derivatives market is a direct reflection of that commitment. Tools like Pyth Indices help fill the critical infrastructure gaps that make this next era of markets possible."

"Pyth Indices give us a continuous benchmark for assets where the underlying market doesn't trade round the clock," said John Palmer, Global Head of Derivatives at Kraken. "That matters because Kraken is launching perpetual contracts on oil, and a perpetual needs a 24/7 reference price to function. Oil is one of the markets active traders are watching most closely right now, and the launch lets us offer clients accurate exposure to it alongside the crypto, equity, and commodity exposure they already trade on Kraken Pro."

Pyth Indices will continue to expand into thematic products, cross-asset baskets, and custom and white-label partner builds, establishing a new category of markets built for the institutions, venues, and instruments defining the next era of continuous global markets.

About Pyth Network

Pyth Network is the modern solution to financial data. By aggregating price feeds directly from over 135 institutions, including global exchanges, trading firms, and market makers, Pyth has introduced a new technological model for how market data is produced and distributed. With a single, scalable integration across equities, crypto, FX, commodities, futures, and more, Pyth redefines market data infrastructure at a global scale. Pyth is building the global price layer, making the price of everything accessible to everyone. You can learn more about the Pyth Network here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260610193791/en/

Contacts:

Media

press@pyth.network