Capcom seeks to further broaden its user base through expansion content and a new platform launch

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, which includes an expansion for Dragon's Dogma 2, is scheduled to be released on October 9, 2026.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260610422753/en/

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen logo

The Dragon's Dogma series consists of action games in a fantasy setting where players adventure in an expansive open world of swords and magic. Since the release of the first game in 2012, the series garnered praise worldwide for gameplay features such as its "pawn" adventure companions who can carry out actions on their own, leading the series to over 14 million units sold cumulatively.

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen is a paid expansion title that adds a new story to Dragon's Dogma 2, which was released in March 2024. Based on the wide range of feedback received following the release of the main game, this expansion is being developed to offer greater accessibility and additional content, with the aim of delivering an experience that satisfies not only fans of the series, but also those playing Dragon's Dogma for the first time.

Capcom will also bring the title to Nintendo Switch 2 for the first time. The Nintendo Switch 2 version combines the main game and expansion content into a single package. Through this initiative, Capcom aims to advance its multi-platform strategy and further expand its user base.

Capcom remains firmly committed to meeting the expectations of all users by fully leveraging its outstanding game development capabilities to continue creating original and highly entertaining game titles.

*As of March 31, 2026

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260610422753/en/

Contacts:

Capcom Public Relations Investor Relations Section

+81-6-6920-3623