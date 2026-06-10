Independent certification validates Emburse's commitment to responsible AI innovation, governance, and transparency

Emburse, a global leader in travel and expense (T&E) management, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001 certification, the world's first international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). As the first and only dedicated T&E platform to earn this distinction, Emburse reinforces its position as an AI leader in the industry, setting a new benchmark for responsible innovation, customer trust and operational excellence.

As AI becomes increasingly embedded across financial operations, organizations face growing pressure to balance innovation with trust, ensuring the technology supporting business processes and decision-making is secure, transparent, and accountable. ISO/IEC 42001 certification provides independent validation that Emburse has established the governance, controls, and oversight needed to develop and deploy AI responsibly at scale.

The certification illustrates the depth of Emburse's commitment to meet the evolving demands of AI adoption in finance. Finance leaders can be confident that, in earning the certification, Emburse AI and AIMS have withstood an independent evaluation of the most rigorous standard for security, compliance, accountability, and risk management. It reinforces Emburse's commitment to delivering innovative AI capabilities that help organizations improve efficiency, strengthen compliance, and unlock greater value from their financial operations while navigating an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

"AI is transforming nearly every aspect of finance, from how organizations manage spend to how they make decisions," said Ken Ringdahl, Chief Technology Officer of Emburse. "At Emburse, we've invested heavily in AI across our platform, including ISO-certified, patent-pending AI capabilities that help organizations automate workflows, surface insights, and make smarter decisions. As AI advances rapidly, finance leaders need a trusted path to adoption. Achieving ISO/IEC 42001 certification reinforces the foundation we've built to deliver innovative AI responsibly, helping organizations embrace cutting-edge capabilities with confidence while maintaining governance and control. It's another step forward in our commitment to delivering intelligent, automated, and agentic experiences that drive better outcomes."

Purpose-built for finance, Emburse AI combines domain-specific intelligence with enterprise-grade automation to help organizations improve decision-making, strengthen compliance, and gain greater visibility into spend. Rather than relying solely on general-purpose large language models, Emburse AI leverages expense-trained machine learning models to validate, contextualize, and enhance AI-generated outputs for greater accuracy, reliability, and audit readiness.

"As AI becomes embedded in travel and expense management, enterprise buyers need confidence that innovation is supported by strong governance and risk controls," said Kevin Permenter, Research Director, Financial Applications at IDC. "ISO/IEC 42001 certification helps demonstrate that AI capabilities are being developed and managed with the oversight, accountability, and rigor enterprises require."

The ISO/IEC 42001 certification underscores Emburse's continued investment in AI innovation, strengthening its ability to serve global enterprises, regulated industries, public sector organizations, and other organizations seeking to drive value through AI-powered travel and expense management.

"This certification is an important milestone and a reflection of where we're headed as an AI-first company," Ringdahl added. "We're building a future where AI helps organizations anticipate issues before they occur, guide spending decisions in real time, and unlock entirely new levels of efficiency and insight. A strong governance foundation enables us to accelerate that vision while giving customers the confidence to adopt emerging AI capabilities as they evolve."

The distinction reinforces Emburse's vision for Expense Intelligence where AI, automation, and embedded controls work together to help organizations make smarter spend decisions before money leaves the business. By combining trusted AI with deep finance expertise, Emburse is enabling customers to move beyond reactive expense management toward more intelligent, adaptive, and modern finance operations.

Learn more about Emburse's ISO/IEC 42001 certification here.

About Emburse

Trusted globally by more than 12 million finance leaders, travel managers, and professionals, Emburse serves over 20,000 organizations in 200 countries and territories including Global 2000 enterprises, SMBs, public sector agencies, and nonprofits.

By proactively managing and accurately validating spend, Emburse ensures robust financial governance, enhanced compliance, and unsurpassed visibility into spend behaviors all while dramatically streamlining the process for every employee.

Emburse's Expense Intelligence approach transforms reactive expense management into infrastructure for strategic growth. Powered by Emburse AI, it orchestrates corporate spend across travel booking, reimbursements, AP, and payments, embedding dynamic policy controls and predictive insights directly into workflows. This real-time approach empowers organizations to adapt quickly, reduce risk, and guide spend before money leaves the business.

Expense Intelligence is a framework for transformation, reshaping the role of finance teams from administrators to strategic drivers of organizational success.

To learn more about Emburse, visit www.emburse.com and check out our social channels @emburse.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260610489116/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Maura Lafferty

Firebrand Communications for Emburse

415.848.9175

emburse@firebrand.marketing