Latest Yieldmo innovation helps brands activate high-intent audiences with URL-level transparency and adaptive AI-powered media optimization

Yieldmo, a leading advertising platform improving digital ad experiences through creative tech and AI, today announced the continued expansion of YMax.ai, its next-generation advertising platform built to give brands and agencies greater control, transparency, and predictive intelligence across the open web.

Already powering campaigns for leading consumer brands, sports organizations, and entertainment advertisers, YMax.ai combines exclusive high-intent inventory, semantic targeting, URL-level transparency, and adaptive creative optimization with insights derived from more than eight years of proprietary performance and pricing data. The platform gives advertisers an unprecedented level of visibility into inventory quality, expected outcomes, and media value before a bid is ever placed, helping brands make smarter media decisions and optimize performance from the start.

"Advertisers have been asking for more control and transparency for years. YMax.ai was built as a direct response to perpetual frustration with opaque supply paths, limited visibility into media quality, and inefficient buying models that have prioritized scale over outcomes for far too long," said Mike Yavonditte, CEO Co-Founder of Yieldmo. "YMax.ai changes the relationship brands have with media buying by giving them visibility into every impression, access to high-intent environments, and predictive intelligence that helps optimize performance before campaigns even launch. What makes this possible is the foundation we've built over eight years of collecting and analyzing performance, pricing, and engagement data across the open web. YMax.ai surfaces that intelligence on a pre-bid basis, giving advertisers a level of transparency and control that simply hasn't existed in programmatic advertising."

"Advertisers no longer want to buy audiences blindly," said Eddie Ishak, Chief Experience Officer at Yieldmo. "They want to understand where ads appear, why those environments matter, and how creative will perform in those moments. YMax.ai brings together control, transparency, and predictive optimization in a way the market hasn't seen before."

Driving Results Across High-Intent Consumer Moments

YMax.ai has already delivered measurable performance improvements for advertisers looking to extend sponsorship impact and engage consumers during high-intent moments across sports, entertainment, and lifestyle content.

Campaigns powered by YMax.ai have delivered stronger engagement, higher viewability, and significant lifts in click-through performance by aligning creative and messaging with real-time fan interest and content environments. Campaigns combining URL-level inventory decisioning with dynamic creative optimization delivered:

Up to +129% CTR compared to benchmark

Up to +59% lift in engagement through in-flight optimization

Average of 85% viewability rates

Measurable performance gains driven by creative and contextual alignment

Recently, Pacers Sports Entertainment (PS&E) launched the Fieldhouse Media Network, a first-of-its-kind media platform powered by Yieldmo's YMax.ai technology, enabling advertisers to reach authenticated sports audiences across premium digital environments. Developed in collaboration with Deloitte, the platform extends sponsorship activation beyond owned channels and into the open web, helping brands deliver more relevant, contextually aligned advertising with greater transparency and control.

Key Capabilities of YMax.ai:

Pre-Bid Supply Intelligence, Control Transparency

Understand exactly where ads run with granular visibility and supply control down to the individual URL. Powered by Yieldmo's proprietary performance and pricing dataset, YMax.ai provides advertisers with KPI and inventory insights before activation, enabling more informed media decisions and greater confidence in campaign outcomes.

Understand exactly where ads run with granular visibility and supply control down to the individual URL. Powered by Yieldmo's proprietary performance and pricing dataset, YMax.ai provides advertisers with KPI and inventory insights before activation, enabling more informed media decisions and greater confidence in campaign outcomes. Exclusive Access to High-Intent Inventory

Reach consumers in premium, high-intent environments with stronger engagement potential and contextual relevance, while activating seamlessly through Deal IDs, managed-service offerings, and future self-service capabilities.

Reach consumers in premium, high-intent environments with stronger engagement potential and contextual relevance, while activating seamlessly through Deal IDs, managed-service offerings, and future self-service capabilities. AI-Powered Semantic Targeting Sentiment Intelligence

Align campaigns with content tone, audience intent, and real-time contextual signals.

Align campaigns with content tone, audience intent, and real-time contextual signals. Predictive Performance Creative Intelligence

Forecast how creative and inventory will perform together before campaigns launch, then dynamically adapt messaging and creative variations in real time to maximize engagement across environments.

As advertisers continue demanding greater accountability and transparency from media partners, Yieldmo believes platforms built around contextual intelligence, predictive optimization, and supply transparency will define the next era of advertising on the open web.

About Yieldmo

Yieldmo is an advertising platform that helps brands improve digital ad experiences through creative tech and AI, using bespoke ad formats, proprietary attention signals, predictive format selection, and privacy-safe inventory curation. Yieldmo believes all ads should captivate users and be tailored to their liking. We help brands deliver the best ad for every impression opportunity. Thanks to our advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI), our proprietary measurement technology, and our close relationships with publishers, this vision is increasingly attainable.

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte Consulting LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260610744827/en/

Contacts:

Laura Chamberlain

VP, Marketing

Yieldmo

lchamberlain@yieldmo.com