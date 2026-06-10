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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2026 15:10 Uhr
151 Leser
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11:11 SYSTEMS: 11:11 Systems Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification

London, UK- 10 June 2026 - 11:11 Systems, a leading managed infrastructure solutions provider, is proud to be a Great Place To Work Certified company. This prestigious award is based on what current employees say about their experience working at 11:11 Systems. This year, 83% of employees globally said that 11:11 Systems is a Great Place To Work - 29 points higher than the average UK-based company.

11:11 earned the Certification in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, India and Australia. Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. Employees in the United Kingdom report experiencing a workplace culture defined by trust and inclusion. 97% say they are able to operate with autonomy and feel welcomed. These results are particularly notable within 11:11's remote-first environment, which enables employees to thrive regardless of location.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president, global recognition, Great Place To Work. She emphasises that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that 11:11 Systems stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"Achieving Great Place To Work Certification is a tremendous honour and a testament to the exceptional culture our team has cultivated at 11:11 Systems," said Brett Diamond, CEO, 11:11 Systems. "We are committed to fostering an environment where our people feel supported, valued and empowered to excel. This recognition reflects the dedication our employees show every day, supporting one another and delivering outstanding results for our customers around the world."

11:11 demonstrates its dedication to employee experience and local communities in a variety of ways. 11:11's Volunteer Time Off programme provides eligible employees with up to 16 paid hours annually to support recognised charities, while Eleveneers Give Back empowers employees worldwide to nominate and vote for organisations meaningful to them. Together, these efforts have helped advance food access, youth programmes, medical research, and environmental causes.

"This recognition confirms how our diversity - across countries, cultures and communities - brings us together more than it sets us apart," said Emily Cole, SVP, human resources, 11:11 Systems. "Being Great Place To Work Certified validates 11:11's commitment to caring for people in ways that are practical, visible and values-driven, and is an honour that every Eleveneer has earned together."

WE'RE HIRING!
Grow your career at a company that puts people first and is a Certified Great Place to Work. Visit our careers page to become part of something great.

About 11:11 Systems
11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that empowers customers to modernize, protect and manage mission-critical applications and data, leveraging 11:11's resilient cloud platform. Learn more at www.11:11Systems.com and follow 11:11 on LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work Certification
Great Place To Work Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work Certified.

About Great Place To Work
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact
Destiny Gillbee
PR Director
C8 Consulting Ltd
11-11Systems@c8consulting.co.uk


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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