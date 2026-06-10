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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2026 15:10 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Trace One and Info-Tech Research Group to Host Live Session on Continuous Compliance in the Era of PPWR and EPR

Fireside chat will explore why manufacturers need an always on compliance engine as packaging rules, supplier evidence, product data, and regulatory expectations keep changing.

PARIS, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trace One will host a new live session with Info-Tech Research Group on June 16 at 15:30 CEST / 09:30 EDT to explore how manufacturers can move from reactive compliance work to continuous compliance as PPWR, EPR, and other regulatory obligations increase.

The live session, "Achieving Continuous Compliance: How AI-Powered PLM Helps F&B and Cosmetics Manufacturers Stay Ahead of Global Regulations," will focus on a core challenge: continuous compliance is the practice of keeping product, packaging, supplier, and regulatory data connected and current - so a product's compliance status is always known, not reconstructed before an audit or approval.

PPWR will generally apply from 12 August 2026, covering all packaging and packaging waste placed on the EU market. In North America, EPR is turning packaging into a state-by-state data, reporting, and fee management obligation, with producers in seven states - including Maine, Oregon, Colorado, and California - already facing registration, reporting, and financial requirements.

Cosmetics is on the same trajectory. The EU's expanded fragrance-allergen labeling rules (Regulation (EU) 2023/1545) increase the number of allergens that must be declared on-label from 24 to 80, with new products required to comply by 31 July 2026 - regulation has become a continuous stream rather than a periodic event.

Traditional compliance is breaking down. A single formulation change can affect packaging, labels, claims, supplier evidence, approvals, and reporting obligations at once - and when those records sit in spreadsheets, emails, and disconnected workflows, compliance becomes reactive. This is the challenge Trace One's PLM platform is designed to address.

"AI that works outside the product record is just another search tool. In regulated workflows, the value comes when AI can read formulation data, supplier evidence, approval history, and regulatory context together - and surface what needs attention before a compliance gap becomes a launch delay or an audit finding," said Federico Fontanella, Head of Strategic Innovation and Product Partners, Trace One.

"Continuous compliance starts with a simple idea: the product record has to stay current as the product changes. Manufacturers cannot rely on disconnected spreadsheets, emails, supplier documents, and approval workflows when regulations keep changing. AI has the greatest value when it helps teams understand what changed, what is affected, what evidence supports the decision, and what action should happen next," said Shreyas Shukla, Principal Research Director, Info-Tech Research Group.

Key topics will include:

  • why manufacturers need an always on compliance engine rather than periodic checks and manual reporting cycles
  • what continuous compliance looks like when product data, evidence, approvals, and workflows stay connected as change happens
  • where AI can support regulatory interpretation, formulation validation, and next actions inside governed workflows

The live session is designed for the regulatory, quality, R&D, packaging, sustainability, PLM, and IT teams responsible for keeping product development and compliance aligned as requirements change.

Register for the live session:
Achieving Continuous Compliance with AI | Trace One & Info-Tech Live Session

About Trace One

With more than 30 years of industry expertise, Trace One partners with over 9,000 brands across food & beverage, cosmetics, and chemicals to accelerate product development and turn regulatory complexity into a competitive advantage. Our AI-powered PLM platform, with regulatory intelligence spanning 170+ countries, supports the entire product manufacturing lifecycle - helping brands bring market-leading products to shelf faster and thrive in new markets. Learn more at traceone.com.

To learn more about Trace One visit:?https://www.traceone.com/about-us

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the world's fastest growing information technology research and advisory company, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals.

We produce unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. We partner closely with IT teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech Research Group visit: https://www.infotech.com/



Saida Ait info@traceone.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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