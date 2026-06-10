Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders: Building an Innovative AI-Driven Global Healthcare Platform - Record Growth with U.S. Expansion Underway

Key Highlights

Record revenue, continued momentum: all-time high $65.3M in FY2025; strongest-ever Q1 2026, carrying into Q2.

all-time high $65.3M in FY2025; strongest-ever Q1 2026, carrying into Q2. Record operational momentum: CosmoFarm wholesale distribution and GMP-certified Cana contract manufacturing both delivering record volumes.

CosmoFarm wholesale distribution and GMP-certified Cana contract manufacturing both delivering record volumes. Guidance signaling potential financial transformation: targeting over $200M revenue, $44.2M Adjusted EBITDA, and $92.3M stockholders' equity by 2029.

targeting over $200M revenue, $44.2M Adjusted EBITDA, and $92.3M stockholders' equity by 2029. Global brand momentum: Sky Premium Life, 18 Series, and C-Scrub scaling from Europe and the Middle East to the U.S., with C-Scrub now extending into the global animal health industry.

Sky Premium Life, 18 Series, and C-Scrub scaling from Europe and the Middle East to the U.S., with C-Scrub now extending into the global animal health industry. Advancing R&D pipeline: spanning oncology, neurology, and inflammation, supported by our AI-driven Cloudscreen platform and nanotechnology investments.

spanning oncology, neurology, and inflammation, supported by our AI-driven Cloudscreen platform and nanotechnology investments. CCX0722 - Obesity: proprietary weight-management product in final development phase, targeting a global market projected to reach ~$299Bn by 2030.

proprietary weight-management product in final development phase, targeting a global market projected to reach ~$299Bn by 2030. Landmark financing: pursuing a financing program of up to €25M with the European Investment Bank.

pursuing a financing program of up to €25M with the European Investment Bank. U.S. market entry active and generating revenue: local manufacturing, with projected annualized revenue, including Noor18, exceeding $20M at ~75% gross margins within 12-18 months.

local manufacturing, with projected annualized revenue, including Noor18, exceeding $20M at ~75% gross margins within 12-18 months. Strength through diversification: a vertically integrated platform spanning distribution, contract manufacturing, proprietary brands, and R&D, with ~$20M in non-core assets identified to unlock value.

a vertically integrated platform spanning distribution, contract manufacturing, proprietary brands, and R&D, with ~$20M in non-core assets identified to unlock value. CEO commitment, aligned with shareholders: continued insider share purchases, reflecting management's conviction in the long-term value being created.

CHICAGO, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Greg Siokas, has issued the following letter to the Company's shareholders.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

Cosmos Health stands at a defining moment - one measured not by promise, but by delivery. Since my last letter in September 2025, the Company has made decisive, measurable progress across every dimension of our business. Revenue has reached all-time records and we have issued multi-year guidance pointing to over $200 million by 2029. Profitability is improving and our balance sheet is strengthening, quarter after quarter. Our brands are breaking into major new markets - including pan-European distribution of Sky Premium Life and our first entry into the $69 billion global animal health industry. Our R&D pipeline is advancing, reinforced by a newly acquired patent and expanded nanotechnology investment, and we are making meaningful progress toward what we believe could be a landmark institutional financing with the European Investment Bank. And our U.S. market entry - once a future objective - is now active and generating revenue, with our 18 Series platform expanding into new categories.

I also want to address our share price directly. It has declined recently, and the Company is not aware of any business reason that justifies this. In fact, the progress described in this letter tells a very different story - one we are committed to communicating transparently, and one we believe will ultimately be reflected in our valuation. Our commitment is clear: keep executing, communicate every development promptly, and let the results speak.

Vision & Ambition - Building Toward 2030

Cosmos Health is aligned around a single, clear ambition: to build a global healthcare and life sciences platform integrating pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, manufacturing, logistics, research and innovation, and digital finance under one roof. Our purpose is to make high-quality healthcare accessible worldwide - driven by genuine innovation, not growth for its own sake - building a company defined by resilience, creativity, and the capacity to lead in rapidly evolving industries.

Looking ahead to 2030, we aim to transform Cosmos Health into a global healthcare powerhouse - scaling our branded products, deepening our scientific pipeline, and harnessing AI and blockchain to reshape the discovery and delivery of healthcare. Our long-term priorities include:

Expanding our global reach across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia

Scaling branded nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals into globally recognised, high-margin, recurring revenue products

Building a proprietary therapeutics pipeline with multi-billion-dollar market potential

Leveraging AI and blockchain to redefine drug discovery and intellectual property monetisation

Delivering sustained shareholder returns through financial innovation, operational excellence, and long-term growth



Our strategy rests on three core strengths.

Diversification - operating across multiple healthcare segments reduces reliance on any single revenue stream.

- operating across multiple healthcare segments reduces reliance on any single revenue stream. Vertical Integration - ownership of manufacturing, distribution, and branded products gives us control over quality, cost, and scalability.

- ownership of manufacturing, distribution, and branded products gives us control over quality, cost, and scalability. Innovation-Driven Growth - from AI-enabled platforms like Cloudscreen to blockchain-enhanced treasury systems, we are embedding innovation into every part of the business.



At every step, we balance near-term profitability with long-term investment, ensuring that Cosmos Health remains both innovative and sustainable.

Strategic Pillars

The following pillars provide the strategic architecture for achieving our 2030 ambitions.

These pillars are not aspirations - they are actively being executed. The progress below is the proof.

1. Higher-Margin Proprietary Portfolio Accelerating the shift toward proprietary, science-driven products and services - including the 18 Series nutraceutical platform, Sky Premium Life, C-Scrub, CCX weight management, medical devices, and specialised contract manufacturing. This business mix transformation is the primary driver of our gross margin expansion from 12.1% in FY2025 toward a projected 35.5% by FY2029.

2. AI, Automation & Innovation Leveraging AI-driven automation, robotics, and operational optimisation across manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain to enhance scalability and reduce costs - alongside continued investment in our Cloudscreen AI drug repurposing platform and a new nanotechnology-based nutraceutical program.

3. Global Integrated Healthcare Platform Expanding our vertically integrated, GMP-certified manufacturing infrastructure through a dual-hub structure across both sides of the Atlantic - alongside distribution and commercial operations across Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East and beyond.

4. Financial Discipline & Capital Allocation Maintaining a disciplined approach focused on high-return investments, recurring revenue streams, balance sheet strengthening, and enhanced cash flow generation - including targeted acquisitions and strategic business combinations.

These pillars define where we are going and underpin every commercial, operational, and financial achievement described below. With that context in mind, here is where we stand.

Financial Performance - A Company at an Inflection Point

Our financial results demonstrate a company that has clearly turned a corner. After years of strategic investment in infrastructure, manufacturing capacity, technology, talent, and brand development, the numbers now reflect structural improvement across revenue, margins, and profitability.

The chart below captures the journey: from FY2019 to FY2025, revenue grew from $39.7 million to $65.3 million - an increase of approximately 64%, representing a CAGR of roughly 8.6% - and after several years of relative stability, momentum has accelerated sharply, with FY2025 and FY2026E marking a clear step-change.





FY2025 - Record Annual Revenue: Cosmos Health set a new all-time revenue record of $65.3 million, up 20% year-over-year - the highest annual revenue in Company history. Gross profit surged 83% to $7.9 million, with gross margin expanding 418 basis points to 12.1%.

Cosmos Health set a new all-time revenue record of $65.3 million, up 20% year-over-year - the highest annual revenue in Company history. Gross profit surged 83% to $7.9 million, with gross margin expanding 418 basis points to 12.1%. Q1 2026 - Highest Q1 in Company History: Carrying that record momentum forward, Q1 2026 delivered revenue of $17.9 million - up 31% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, revenue reached $18.4 million, up 34% year-over-year.

Carrying that record momentum forward, Q1 2026 delivered revenue of $17.9 million - up 31% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, revenue reached $18.4 million, up 34% year-over-year. Strong momentum continues into Q2 2026 across all core divisions. The Company expects to surpass $90 million in revenue in FY2026, representing approximately 38% year-over-year growth - the sharpest annual growth rate in Company history and a clear signal that Cosmos Health has entered a new phase of above-average expansion.

The Company expects to surpass $90 million in revenue in FY2026, representing approximately 38% year-over-year growth - the sharpest annual growth rate in Company history and a clear signal that Cosmos Health has entered a new phase of above-average expansion. Adjusted EBITDA was near breakeven in Q1 2026, reflecting continued investment in growth. We expect it to turn meaningfully positive as growth investments begin to yield returns and revenues scale in line with our guidance (see the Forward Guidance section below).

The chart below frames the scale of that acceleration. Over FY2019-FY2025, Cosmos Health compounded revenue at roughly 8.6% per year. FY2025 growth of 20% and a projected 38% for FY2026 would mark a decisive step up from that long-run pace - which the Company believes reflects a new phase of above-average expansion:





Balance Sheet - Robust, Diversified, and Built for Growth

Our balance sheet continues to strengthen, providing a solid foundation to support the Company through its current growth phase. As reported in our Q1 2026 financial results:

Total liabilities decreased by $4.5 million, or 9.6% , quarter-over-quarter, driven by substantial reductions in convertible note and credit facility balances

, quarter-over-quarter, driven by substantial reductions in convertible note and credit facility balances Stockholders' equity increased by $1.4 million, or 7.6% , to $19.8 million

, to $19.8 million Liabilities-to-assets ratio improved to 68.2%, from 71.9% at year-end 2025

from 71.9% at year-end 2025 Liquid assets of $4.3 million, comprising cash of $2.2 million and digital assets and marketable securities of $2.1 million

Beyond the quarterly results, our balance sheet is underpinned by a diversified asset base and a simplified structure that we believe is significantly undervalued by the market:

Real estate assets with a fair market value of approximately $15 million - wholly owned, largely unencumbered, independently valued - exceeding the Company's current market capitalisation at the time of writing this letter

- wholly owned, largely unencumbered, independently valued - exceeding the Company's current market capitalisation at the time of writing this letter Diversified asset composition spanning GMP-certified manufacturing facilities, robotic logistics warehouse and pharmaceutical distribution infrastructure, proprietary intellectual property, digital assets, and a growing U.S. commercial platform

spanning GMP-certified manufacturing facilities, robotic logistics warehouse and pharmaceutical distribution infrastructure, proprietary intellectual property, digital assets, and a growing U.S. commercial platform Capital structure simplified - 4,874,126 Series B Warrants expired unexercised (~38% of total warrants); no shareholder dilution, reduced warrant overhang







To close the gap between this intrinsic value and our market valuation, we have identified approximately $20 million in non-core assets - including the wholly owned real estate, digital assets, and marketable securities described above - that can be converted to liquidity without affecting our operational capabilities.

Options under review include an outright sale, a sale-and-leaseback, or borrowing against these assets. Proceeds of this scale could fund a meaningful acquisition or eliminate our debt entirely. We remain fully committed to our core healthcare operations and view these assets purely as financial optionality we are prepared to act on, carefully and decisively, where it unlocks value for shareholders.

Digital Asset Strategy - A Forward-Looking Treasury Approach

In August 2025, the Company secured a financing facility of up to $300 million, underpinning a deliberate, forward-looking approach to treasury management while retaining significant capital for core operations. This strategy provides balance sheet diversification and a platform to explore blockchain's practical applications in healthcare, with the aspiration of generating value well beyond the balance sheet.

We have commenced our investments in digital assets, and we view this as complementary to - not a substitute for - our core healthcare business, and as one component of a broader financial vision designed to support long-term shareholder value.

Core Business Divisions - Accelerating Across All Fronts

Cosmos Health's diversified, vertically integrated business model gives us a structural advantage few companies of our size can replicate. Each division is both contributing to and benefiting from the Company's overall momentum, forming the commercial engine that drives our progress toward our 2030 ambitions.

CosmoFarm - Wholesale Pharmaceutical Distribution

CosmoFarm, operating from our wholly owned 29,000-square-foot property in Athens, delivered record distribution volumes driven by a rapidly expanding pharmacy customer base.

During 2025, CosmoFarm added nearly 100 new pharmacy customers - an increase of approximately 20% in its active customer base - with annual revenue per customer increasing approximately 12% and profitability per customer improving approximately 14%, driven by enhanced route density and operational leverage.

CosmoFarm's operating model is supported by multi-year investments in automation and logistics infrastructure, including advanced ROWA and A-frame robotic systems.

In March 2026, CosmoFarm entered into a Letter of Intent to acquire an established pharmacy distribution network serving the Greek market for almost 40 years, generating approximately €10 million in annual gross revenue. If completed and integrated into CosmoFarm's automated logistics platform, the network would be expected to benefit from improved efficiencies and enhanced service levels.

Management expects growth at CosmoFarm to be substantial - continued infrastructure investment and business development initiatives are expected to drive ongoing market share gains and significant incremental revenue as volumes scale toward new records.

Cana Laboratories - GMP-Certified Contract Manufacturing

Cana Laboratories, our wholly owned, GMP-licensed, EMA-certified manufacturing subsidiary, operates a 54,000 sq ft facility in Athens. Following a multi-phase modernization program, the facility is executing on a long-term contract manufacturing portfolio of over 12 million units of pharmaceutical products and growing. Rising capacity utilization reflects both the quality of our capabilities and the strength of our client relationships.

At full capacity, and with Phase II upgrades in the pipeline, management believes Cana is positioned to generate meaningful, high-margin recurring revenue - including more than $10 million in recurring annual gross profit - making it one of the Group's most strategically valuable assets. By directly supporting our proprietary brand manufacturing, Cana deepens our vertical integration and reinforces its role as a critical asset across multiple growth vectors at once.

Sky Premium Life - Global Expansion

Sky Premium Life, our flagship proprietary food supplement brand, now spans over 150 SKUs and has made significant strides internationally, with strong repeat order activity across multiple regions - the hallmark of a brand genuinely resonating with consumers.

In a major step toward our global ambition, Sky Premium Life has achieved pan-European reach, now available to consumers from Western and Northern Europe through to Central and Eastern Europe, alongside a growing presence across the Middle East. With additional formulations already in development for 2026 and beyond, we continue to pursue our ambition of making Sky Premium Life a globally recognized brand.

C-Scrub - Clinical Validation and Multi-Channel Expansion

C-Scrub, our proprietary antimicrobial skin cleanser, has achieved a series of significant milestones. The brand has successfully passed EN 12791 clinical validation for surgical hand disinfection - the standard required for hospital and clinical settings - opening an entirely new institutional channel.

Alongside this clinical progress, C-Scrub has built strong sales momentum on Amazon, supported by positive consumer reviews. The brand has also broadened its online retail presence, becoming available through the e-commerce platforms of Tesco and Superdrug, two of the UK's largest retailers.

C-Scrub's commercial ambition is global: to be positioned across consumer retail, pharmacy, online, and clinical channels.

Animal Health - A New $69 Billion Market for C-Scrub

We are also extending C-Scrub into an entirely new sector. Following successful independent testing of C-Scrub Wash 4% under the European standards EN 1656 and EN 1657 - demonstrating both bactericidal and yeasticidal activity - we are launching a veterinary formulation, marking Cosmos Health's first entry into the animal health market.

The launch will begin in the United Kingdom, where C-Scrub is already an established human-use brand, with broader international expansion to follow. The global animal health market was estimated at approximately $69 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at roughly 11% annually. By combining existing brand awareness, our own GMP-certified manufacturing at Cana, and established distribution infrastructure, we believe we are well positioned to pursue meaningful commercial opportunities in veterinary care, husbandry, and related professional settings.

U.S. Market Entry - Active and Building with Local Manufacturing

The United States is no longer an aspiration for Cosmos Health - it is an active and growing revenue channel. Entering the $164 billion American nutraceuticals market , our U.S. platform recently launched with an initial portfolio of science-backed products built on proprietary ingredients and published clinical research, targeting high-demand wellness categories.

Our GMP-certified facilities in the United States reduce cross-border complexities, mitigate tariff exposure, enable faster time to market, and strengthen our positioning in a market where domestic manufacturing carries meaningful trust and regulatory credibility.

The platform is designed to diversify and scale. Our U.S. 18 Series now includes five clinically informed products: Noor18 (healthy aging and beauty), Liv18 (liver and metabolic support), Cur18 (inflammation and mobility), Fort18 (men's wellness), and Oliv18 (cardiovascular and antioxidant health). Each launch reflects our commitment to differentiated, science-driven formulations, and we aspire to build the platform toward a total of 18 clinically validated products spanning key health categories.

U.S. expansion represents a high-margin, scalable growth vector expected to contribute meaningfully to overall revenue over the coming years and to become a significant pillar of our revenue ambitions. In fact, based on our currently launched pipeline, we project annualized U.S. revenue exceeding $20 million at approximately 75% gross margins within the next 12 to 18 months - a figure we expect to grow as we introduce additional products to the U.S. market.

R&D Pipeline - Innovation at Scale

Research and development is not a peripheral activity at Cosmos Health - it is a core strategic driver and a significant source of long-term value. Led by an experienced team of scientists, our R&D division is advancing a broad pipeline spanning weight management, oncology, neurology, inflammation, and next-generation nutraceuticals. Active programs include, among others:

CCX0722 - our proprietary weight management compound is in the final development phase, targeting the rapidly growing global market for science-backed, accessible weight management solutions Natural mechanism: built on biocompatible 3D spatial fillers from natural ingredients, designed to promote satiety and reduce appetite Development progress: pilot production complete; in final development, advancing toward potential Class III medical device classification Market opportunity: addressing the global weight management market, projected to reach ~$299 billion by 2030

- our proprietary weight management compound is in the final development phase, targeting the rapidly growing global market for science-backed, accessible weight management solutions Oncology - active programs targeting prostate, ovarian, and colorectal cancers, including exclusive worldwide licences for two patented anticancer therapies

- active programs targeting prostate, ovarian, and colorectal cancers, including exclusive worldwide licences for two patented anticancer therapies Neurology and inflammation - programs targeting multiple sclerosis, gliomas, hematologic malignancies, and allergic inflammation

Underpinning this pipeline are two platform-level capabilities. Our AI-driven drug repurposing platform, Cloudscreen, combines advanced computational methods with experimental validation to accelerate discovery, and is already generating candidates and patent filings across oncology, neurology, and inflammation.

In parallel, our nanotechnology program develops next-generation formulations using plant-based, extract-loaded phytosomes designed to improve absorption, stability, and bioactivity - strengthened by Cana Laboratories' acquisition of international patent application WO2025108566A1 and leveraging Cana's European GMP-certified manufacturing to translate advanced science into commercial products.

European Investment Bank Financing - A Potentially Transformational Development

Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories, Cosmos Health is pursuing a strategic R&D financing program with the European Investment Bank (EIB) - the financing arm of the European Union and one of the world's largest multilateral development lenders. Cana Laboratories has entered into an advisory agreement with the EIB, representing an important milestone reflecting the alignment of our R&D initiatives with the EIB's rigorous evaluation criteria.





Access to institutional capital of this scale, on attractive terms and with limited dilution, would be transformational for the pace and breadth of our development programs - and a landmark validation of the quality of our R&D pipeline by one of the world's most respected institutional lenders.

Forward Guidance - The Road Ahead

With the recent publication of our financial guidance, we are now in a position to share our full financial outlook through FY2029.

We are not simply pursuing growth - we are transforming the quality of our earnings through disciplined cost management, operating leverage, and a deliberate shift toward higher-margin proprietary business segments.

By 2029, Cosmos Health projects revenue of $200.6 million, gross profit of $71.2 million, net income of $31.0 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $44.2 million, and cash of $62.9 million, with all convertible debt expected to be fully repaid and stockholders' equity projected to increase 402% to $92.3 million.





The table below sets out that 2029 guidance alongside the FY2025 actuals, followed by a visual summary of four headline metrics - revenue, gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and stockholders' equity.





We believe this financial trajectory could create a powerful compounding effect across the Company's operations, balance sheet, and profitability profile - supporting our long-term vision of building a leading diversified healthcare platform through scalable, higher-margin growth.

We encourage our shareholders to review this guidance report carefully, as it outlines management's current expectations and strategic priorities for the period ahead.

By 2027, we expect the business to be fully self-funding. By 2029, we project approximately $62.9 million in cash and $92.3 million in stockholders' equity, with all convertible notes repaid and a negative net debt position - creating meaningful flexibility to invest in future growth, pursue targeted acquisitions, and explore opportunities to return capital to shareholders.

A Message on Valuation

The progress described in this letter is real, verifiable, and accelerating. Revenue is at all-time records. The balance sheet is deleveraging, and we have identified approximately $20 million in non-core assets we can monetise to further strengthen it. Our brands are breaking into major new retail, clinical, and now veterinary channels across multiple geographies. Our R&D pipeline is advancing toward potentially landmark institutional financing, reinforced by new intellectual property. Our U.S. business is live and growing. And our guidance lays out a credible path to over $200 million in revenue. Notably, the independently assessed value of our real estate alone exceeds our entire market capitalisation at the time of writing. Reflecting this conviction, I have continued to increase my personal ownership, purchasing over 3.3 million shares in 2025 alone, with continued purchases in 2026.

We are aware that our share price does not yet reflect this progress, and the Company sees no business reason that justifies the recent decline. We understand that market disconnects can be frustrating - particularly for long-term shareholders who have followed this journey with patience and conviction. Our response is not words, but execution. Every division is performing. Every strategic initiative is advancing.

We are grateful for the trust and patience of our shareholders - it is not something we take for granted, and it is something we are determined to reward through sustained execution and long-term value creation. We will continue to communicate every material development promptly and transparently. The best chapters are still ahead, and we look forward to writing them together.

Sincerely,

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer, Cosmos Health Inc.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website ( www.sec.gov ). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

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