Zenyt.ai, Dumbo Health, and Glanceable recognized for innovation, US market potential, and French-American entrepreneurial ambition

The French-American Entrepreneurship Award (FAEA) announced the winners of its 17th edition during a ceremony held on June 2, 2026, at the Consulate General of France in New York, under the patronage of Cédrik Fouriscot, Consul General of France in New York.

Created in 2008, the FAEA supports French entrepreneurs building or expanding their businesses in the US. This year's winners were selected for the strength of their innovation, the clarity of their US market opportunity, and their potential to scale across industries being reshaped by technology, AI, healthcare innovation, and new customer expectations.

The 2026 FAEA winners are:

Zenyt.ai First Prize Audience Award

Zenyt.ai helps e-commerce brands optimize operations and revenue through AI-powered quality assurance automation and decision-making tools. "Winning the FAEA is a powerful validation of our mission and of the opportunity we see in the US. We believe AI agents can become a new operating layer for digital commerce, helping brands move faster, reduce friction, and deliver better customer experiences at scale," said Arthur Pentecoste, CEO Co-Founder.

Dumbo Health Second Prize

Dumbo Health is transforming sleep apnea care through a digital platform that simplifies diagnosis, treatment, and long-term patient management. "Sleep apnea affects millions of people, yet too many patients still face a fragmented and intimidating care journey. Dumbo Health was built to make care simpler, more accessible, and more human, and the FAEA is especially meaningful as we build in the US," said Nico Nemeth, Co-Founder.

Glanceable Third Prize

Glanceable helps companies turn customer feedback into prioritized, actionable insights through an AI-native Voice of Customer platform. "Companies are surrounded by customer feedback, but the signals that matter stay buried across surveys, reviews, tickets, and conversations. The FAEA is an important milestone as we expand in the US and help companies put the voice of the customer at the center of their decisions," said Charles Dognin, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer.

The Audience Award, voted on by attendees and livestream viewers during the ceremony, was also presented to Zenyt.ai, recognizing the strong enthusiasm generated by its innovative approach to AI-powered e-commerce optimization.

"The 2026 winners reflect exactly what the FAEA was created to support: French entrepreneurs with bold ideas, global ambition, and a clear desire to build bridges between France and the United States," said Guillaume Bouvard, FAEA Co-President. "From e-commerce and healthcare to customer intelligence, Zenyt.ai, Dumbo Health, and Glanceable are addressing large market opportunities with technology, focus, and entrepreneurial conviction," added Sylvain Ardiet, FAEA Co-President.

The FAEA has become a key platform for French founders looking to establish or accelerate their presence in the US. Each year, the event brings together entrepreneurs, investors, corporate leaders, institutional partners, and key players from the French-American business community.

The 2026 FAEA was made possible thanks to the generous support of its sponsors, whose commitment helps advance French-American entrepreneurship in the US.

Platinum Sponsor: Jade Fiducial

Gold Sponsors: Corporate Suites and French Founders

Silver Sponsors: CareExpat, Air France, Banque Transatlantique, Comexposium, Pitco Foods, Pressario, Saint James, Tarter Krinsky Drogin LLP, and Transmark Partners

The FAEA also gratefully acknowledges the support of its institutional and ecosystem partners, including Business France, the Consulate General of France in New York, the French-American Chamber of Commerce NY, French Morning, La French Tech NY, L'Alliance New York, the North American Committee of French Foreign Trade Advisors (CCE), Lycée Français de New York, and She the Movement.

About the French-American Entrepreneurship Award

Created in 2008 by Club 600, the French-American Entrepreneurship Award was established to support French entrepreneurs building and scaling their businesses in the United States. Over the years, it has become a recognized platform providing promising startups with visibility, valuable connections, and access to the broader French-American business ecosystem.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260610041084/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact Pressario US

Hortense Gregoire

hortense@pressario.us