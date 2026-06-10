The CE Shop: Free Webinar on Education for Real Income, Real Flexibility, and No Four-Year Degree Required

Join industry pro Michael Totino for a free webinar on breaking into home inspection, plus an exclusive education discount for attendees

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / For career seekers looking for a flexible schedules, low barriers to entry, and uncapped earning potential, home inspection could be the right move. The question is: How do I know if it's right for me, and where do I even start?

On June 16 at 7 p.m. CT, American Home Inspectors Training (AHIT) will answer both questions in their free and ongoing webinar series, " Become a Home Inspector ."

For the June 16 session, AHIT is joining forces with Michael Totino of Hyper Focused Home Inspections. He bring more than 20 years of field experience, industry leadership, and firsthand insight into what it actually takes to build a successful inspection career today.

Registration is free and open to the public at AHIT.com.

Most people don't lack the motivation to change careers but instead lack trust in what the path looks like. This webinar is built to provide clear insight into the risks and realities, so attendees will leave with a concrete understanding of licensing requirements, training timelines, realistic income ranges, and the day-to-day activities of running an inspection business. It's designed to remove the fog, so attendees can evaluate the career based on facts, not assumptions. The June 16 session is structured to help attendees control over their next steps, receive support, and build community before even making a career-change decision. In this live webinar, AHIT and their expert co-hosts walk through:

What the job looks like day to day

How to get started depending on state-specific requirements

What to expect during home inspector training

What home inspectors realistically earn

How to build a thriving home inspection business

The case for women entering inspection - backed by outcomes

Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask Michael questions during the live session.

Register Now for This FREE Webinar

LIVE Becoming a Home Inspector Webinar

June 16 at 7 PM CT

AHIT and Real-World expert Hosts:

Host: Michael Totino of Hyper Focused Home Inspections

Free to attend and exclusive training discounts available to live attendees.

Can't attend live? A replay will be available after the event. For career changers, one of the biggest challenges is "figuring it out" on their own. This webinar connects attendees with experienced professionals, practical education, and a broader industry community before they even make a career decision. AHIT has helped educate more than 75,000 professionals and ensure they enter the profession surrounded by support.

About American Home Inspectors Training (AHIT), by The CE Shop

American Home Inspectors Training (AHIT) is the nation's most trusted home inspection education company, offering pre-license training, continuing education, and career support services for every stage of a home inspector's professional journey. AHIT is committed to producing quality education that gives aspiring and experienced inspectors the knowledge and confidence to build lasting careers. Visit? AHIT.com ?to learn more.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of online professional real estate education in the United States, offering courses in real estate, mortgage, home inspection, and appraisal. Through its family of brands - including American Home Inspectors Training (AHIT) - The CE Shop serves professionals at every stage of their career, from first license to ongoing growth. Visit? TheCEShop.com ?to learn more.

Media Contact:

The CE Shop Press

Press@TheCEShop.com

720.822.5314

SOURCE: The CE Shop

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/free-webinar-on-education-for-real-income-real-flexibility-and-no-four-year-degree-requir-1174308