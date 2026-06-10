Profit.co Featured in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Talent Management Technology, 2026

AI-Powered Continuous Performance Management Platform Recognized in the AI in Performance Management Category, Reinforcing Its Standing as a Leader in Intelligent Performance Solutions

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Profit.co, a leading AI-powered strategy execution platform, today announced it has been recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Talent Management Technology, 2026, in the AI in Performance Management category. This recognition reinforces Profit.co's commitment to delivering intelligent, data-driven performance management solutions that address the evolving needs of modern organizations.

Gartner identifies AI in Performance Management as a transformative force capable of introducing more consistent, unbiased, and data-driven evaluations while addressing longstanding organizational challenges such as manager inconsistency and a lack of actionable feedback. The report also highlights the growing importance of Dynamic Performance Management (DPM) as a newly added "On the Rise" innovation, an emerging approach that automates data insights, enabling managers to refocus time on coaching and removing performance barriers. Profit.co's platform is purpose-built to support exactly this evolution, combining continuous feedback, goal cascading, competency management, 360-degree reviews, and AI-powered development planning within a single unified interface.

"Being featured in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Talent Management Technology is an important recognition of our commitment to building intelligent, human-centered performance solutions. As AI becomes an integral part of how organizations develop, engage, and empower their people, Profit.co is helping businesses translate innovation into measurable outcomes."

- Bastin Gerald, CEO, Profit.co

With 100+ integrations, including Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Jira, Profit.co enables performance conversations in the natural flow of work. Profit.co's AI assistant surfaces proactive insights, personalizes development plans, and reduces the administrative burden. This recognition in the Gartner Hype Cycle follows Profit.co's inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide for Employee Performance Management Systems, further cementing its standing as a recognized solution in the performance management technology landscape.

About Profit.co

Profit.co is an AI-powered strategy execution platform founded in Silicon Valley and headquartered in Texas, serving customers across 70 countries, from agile startups to over 50 Fortune 500 companies. Built on the Plan-Process-People framework, it integrates OKR Software , Balanced Scorecard , Project Portfolio Management , Employee Recognition , and continuous Performance Management into a single unified platform. Consistently recognized in Gartner Hype Cycle reports, Capterra, and as a G2 Leader, Profit.co is backed by expert coaching, strategic consulting, and 24/7 live support.

Learn more at www.profit.co

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Contact Information

Nisha Joseph

nisha@profit.co

+1 510 386 8244

SOURCE: Profit.co

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/profit.co-featured-in-the-gartner-hype-cycle-for-talent-managemen-1174385