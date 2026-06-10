Pi Raises $35M to Make Security Scale as Fast as Code

After years of uncovering vulnerabilities at Microsoft and leading offensive security at Tesla, Pi's founders are now focused on fixing vulnerabilities at scale

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Pi, the agentic AI security platform automating software protection from design to deployment, today announced $35 million in funding led by Brightmind Partners and Third Point Ventures, with backing from security leaders including CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz, and Armis founders Yevgeny Dibrov and Nadir Izrael. As companies increasingly depend on agentic AI for coding, Pi ensures agents understand how the company builds - and breaks - its own software, so everything they ship stays secure. Some of the most advanced global companies are already using Pi, including one of the world's leading AI labs, cybersecurity companies, a major social network, and leaders in travel and insurance.

AI has transformed how software gets built - review cycles that once took ten days now take two, and most of the Fortune 100 already build with AI. Security never kept up. Finding flaws was always the easy part; fixing them is the hard one. Real remediation has to hold up against a determined attacker, leave everything around it working, and quickly find the same weakness wherever else it might be hiding.. As detection becomes nearly free, remediation is the problem that will define the next era of security.

Pi's answer is what its founders call a "security brain", which is the organization's institutional product security memory. Picture onboarding an engineer who has read the design documents behind every service, every line of the codebase, and the cloud infrastructure it runs on; who has followed the Slack and Teams threads where engineers make their real decisions; and who remembers every past incident, how it was fixed, and which risks the company chose to accept. That context is what separates a real vulnerability from a false alarm,and what tools reading code in isolation can't see. When a flaw appears, Pi remediates like an engineer, but at machine speed, everywhere at once, on the first try Pi customers report cutting triage time by up to 80%, gaining weeks of engineering time once lost to recurring bugs.

"Quick remediation is a global security problem in urgent need of a solution," says Guy Arazi, Co-founder and CEO of Pi,. "If even the most powerful, best-resourced organizations on earth keep chasing the same recurring vulnerabilities across their code and infrastructure, the problem has no real solution today. That's why we started Pi."

Models like Anthropic's Claude-Mythos can now uncover security flaws at a scale no human team can match, but that's only half the equation for defenders," Guy continues. "Pi Pi enables organizations to remediate vulnerabilities as quickly as they can be identified."

"Pi are fixing the part of the problem the industry has ignored," said Stephen Ward, Co-founder and General Partner at Brightmind Partners. "They've built a system that closes the loop between finding and fixing vulnerabilities, which is where most real risk still lives. Combined with the team's expertise in both offensive research and large-scale systems, Pi represents a fundamentally new approach to securing modern software."

"AI has transformed software creation, but security workflows still rely on fragmented tools and manual remediation," said Sapir Harosh, Partner at Third Point Ventures. "Pi approaches the problem from a completely different angle, building an agentic system that understands the full development environment and ships fixes autonomously. The team's vision and know-how set them up to truly transform how modern software is secured."

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SOURCE: Pi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/pi-raises-35m-to-make-security-scale-as-fast-as-code-1174393