Anew Climate, LLC: Anew Climate Begins Renewable Natural Gas Deliveries Under California's Senate Bill 1440 Biomethane Procurement Program

First producing RNG facility to deliver gas to a natural gas utility in California under landmark state policy

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Anew Climate, a global provider of low carbon fuels and climate solutions, today announced that renewable natural gas (RNG) from Anaergia's SoCal Biomethane facility is now being delivered into Southwest Gas Corporation's (Southwest Gas) distribution system and to its customers under California Senate Bill (SB) 1440. This marks the first operational delivery of RNG under the state's Biomethane Procurement Program (Program).

The deliveries follow conditional approval by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) on March 19, 2026. With those conditions now met, the project has moved from conditional regulatory approval to active operation, showcasing SB 1440's ability to support projects capable of delivering RNG that meet utility safety and quality requirements at a commercial scale.

"We're pleased to support this project as it moves into active delivery under SB 1440," said Andy Brosnan, President of Low Carbon Fuels at Anew Climate. "This work reflects the coordination required across industry and regulators to bring renewable natural gas projects online, and the experience gained here will help inform future development across California and in other regions pursuing methane reduction, grid reliability, and expanded renewable energy supply."

"Today marks a turning point in the decarbonization of California's gas grid," said Dr. Yaniv Scherson, Chief Operating Officer of Anaergia. "As the first facility to deliver renewable natural gas under California's Biomethane Procurement Program, the SoCal Biomethane facility proves that organic waste can be transformed into a reliable and renewable fuel source at scale. By integrating with existing wastewater infrastructure, we are delivering immediate value to customers while establishing a replicable blueprint for communities across the state."

"This agreement marks an important step in Southwest Gas' efforts to responsibly integrate RNG into our supply portfolio, supporting California's biomethane requirements while continuing to deliver safe and reliable energy service to our customers through existing utility infrastructure," said Justin Brown, President and CEO at Southwest Gas. "Projects like this show what's possible, delivering tangible environmental benefits for our communities while supporting the energy needs of our customers."

Turning Policy into Deployment

The RNG is produced at Anaergia's SoCal Biomethane facility, located at the Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority in Victorville, California. The facility co-digests municipal wastewater solids and diverted organic waste sourced across Southern California, upgrading the resulting biogas to pipeline quality RNG that complies with Southwest Gas' California Tariff. The RNG is injected directly into Southwest Gas' distribution system and delivered to its Southern California customers.

At full capacity, the facility can process up to 104,000 tons of organic waste annually and has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 31,710 metric tons of CO2 equivalent per year.

Anew's Role

Anew serves as the Seller under a three-party agreement with Southwest Gas as the Buyer. In this role, Anew manages the RNG sale agreement with Southwest Gas, oversees carbon intensity (CI) compliance and related credit obligations (RTCs), and coordinates physical delivery, scheduling, and storage as a Core Transport Agent in California. Anew has been active in the California RNG market for over five years and works within the state's evolving regulatory framework.

A Replicable Model for California

SB 1440 requires California's investor-owned utilities to procure RNG, with statewide targets expected to require approximately 25 facilities of similar scale by 2035. Projects like the SoCal Biomethane facility help establish a practical path forward for future development across the state.

About Anew Climate

Anew Climate, LLC , is a global leader of diverse climate solutions built on the principles of transparency and accountability. ?We bring innovative products and services to the public and private sectors to help reduce or offset their carbon footprints, restore the environment, and ensure our clients' investments create economic value as well as durable climate impact. With an expansive portfolio of low and negative carbon fuels, Anew Climate delivers tailored solutions that reduce emissions and accelerate sustainability goals across diverse market segments. Anew is majority owned by ? TPG Rise , TPG's global impact investing platform. The company has offices in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Hungary, Singapore, and Spain with an environmental commodities portfolio that extends across five continents.

About Anaergia

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the RNG sector, with hundreds of patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. It is committed to addressing a significant source of GHG emissions through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today's critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by us, by third parties, or through joint ventures. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions. For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of our over two million customers throughout Arizona, California, and Nevada by providing safe, reliable, and affordable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel our communities' growth. For more information about how Southwest Gas is supporting a sustainable energy future, please visit? www.swgas.com .?

Media Contacts

Anew Climate: Rebecca Brown | pr@anewclimate.com | 647-456-5599

Anaergia: Darlene Webb | Darlene.Webb@anaergia.com | 647-992-3806

Southwest Gas: Sean Corbett | corpcomms@swgas.com | 702-364-3310

SOURCE: Anew Climate, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/anew-climate-begins-renewable-natural-gas-deliveries-under-calif-1174452