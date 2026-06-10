Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.: Emerging Growth Research Initiates Coverage on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric with a Buy-Emerging Rating and $2.00 Price Target

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research today announced the initiation of coverage on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI), a physical AI ecosystem company focused on embodied AI robotics and intelligent mobility solutions. Emerging Growth Research is initiating coverage with a Buy-Emerging rating and a 12-month price target of $2.00 per share, representing substantial potential upside from the Company's recent share price of $0.31 at the close on June 9, 2026.

Key Highlights from the Initiation Report

Positioned to Participate in a Multi-Trillion-Dollar Robotics Opportunity

According to research cited in the report, the U.S. humanoid robotics market alone could ultimately represent a $3 trillion total addressable market. Faraday Future has established an embodied AI ecosystem focused on humanoid, quadruped, and automotive-focused robots designed to serve both consumer and commercial applications.

Growing Commercial Traction Evidenced by Rising Deposits and Robot Shipments

Faraday Future reported customer deposits of $13.8 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026, representing a 31% sequential increase from year-end 2025 levels. The Company also recently announced the shipment of 69 embodied AI robots during May 2026 and increased its FY2026 robot delivery target from 1,000 units to 1,500 units.

Diverse Product Portfolio Already Commercially Available

The Company currently offers three embodied AI robot platforms, including the Aegis quadruped robot, the Master humanoid companion robot, and the Futurist professional humanoid robot. These products target applications ranging from security and surveillance to education, hospitality, healthcare, research, and personal assistance.

Proprietary AI Ecosystem Creates Multiple Revenue Opportunities

Emerging Growth Research believes Faraday Future's integrated ecosystem strategy provides potential revenue streams beyond hardware sales. The Company's platform includes its EAI Brain, open-source developer platform, and Data Factory business, which is designed to generate recurring revenue through software licensing, data services, and AI-powered applications.

Significant Capital Raise Strengthens Financial Position

Although Faraday Future remains EBITDA and cash flow negative, the Company has successfully secured approximately $70 million in capital commitments during 2026. Emerging Growth Research believes this funding should support operations through the balance of FY2026 and into the first half of FY2027 while management executes its growth strategy.

Rapid Revenue Growth Forecast

Emerging Growth Research projects FY2026 revenue of approximately $12.5 million, representing growth of more than 2,200% compared to FY2025 revenue. Revenue is projected to increase further to approximately $64.2 million in FY2027 as robot deployments scale and commercialization efforts expand.

Valuation Supports $2.00 Price Target

The $2.00 price target is derived from a blended valuation methodology utilizing both a total addressable market (TAM) analysis and a discounted cash flow (DCF) model.

For a copy of the full Initiation Report, please visit:

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1174793/ffai-initiation-emerging-growth-research-61026.pdf

or

https://emerginggrowth.com/profile/ffai/ (on the right side of the page as you scroll down)

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI) is a physical AI ecosystem company dedicated to reshaping the future of robotics and mobility solutions through AI innovations and technology.

About Emerging Growth Research

Emerging Growth Research is an independent equity research firm focused on providing institutional-quality analysis on emerging and growth-stage companies. The firm delivers research designed to enhance transparency, improve investor understanding, and broaden market awareness.

Contact:

Emerging Growth Research

Research@EmergingGrowth.com

www.EmergingGrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations, product commercialization, robot deliveries, revenue projections, market opportunities, financing activities, and future growth prospects.

SOURCE: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.

FFAI Initiation Emerging Growth Research 6.10.26

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