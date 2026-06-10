Matter Family Office Establishes Office in Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill Market

Local Experienced Wealth Advisors Chris Wrench and Melissa Linn Will Anchor the Office

ST. LOUIS, MO AND RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Matter Family Office announced today its expansion into North Carolina's Triangle area with the addition of seasoned wealth advisors Chris Wrench and Melissa Linn as managing directors. Based in Raleigh, the team will lead Matter's presence in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill market, bringing the firm's integrated family office services to ultra-high-net-worth families throughout the region.

The expansion is backed by Matter's strategic capital partner, BW Forsyth Partners, whose long-term investment continues to support the firm's national growth strategy and its commitment to building Matter's vision as a 100-year firm serving 100-year families.

"This deal is a strategic footprint expansion to bring our integrated family office services to Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill," said Charlie Willhoit, chief executive officer of Matter Family Office. "Chris and Melissa are deeply respected professionals with decades of experience serving sophisticated families in this region. Their leadership and planning expertise make them an exceptional fit for Matter and for the families we serve."

Wrench is a C ERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM and a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA). He brings more than 20 years of experience advising high-net-worth families and founders of privately held businesses on pre-transaction planning, investment management, estate planning, risk management and charitable strategies. Prior to joining Matter Family Office, he held leadership roles in private banking, advised clients throughout the Southeast, and has served on several nonprofit boards across the Triangle region.

Linn is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER, Certified Public Accountant and Personal Financial Specialist with extensive experience designing customized wealth planning strategies for business owners, executives and affluent families. Before joining Matter Family Office, she spent nearly 16 years advising clients throughout the Southeast.

The Raleigh expansion reflects Matter's thoughtful continued growth following its strategic partnership with BW Forsyth Partners and merger with IWP in 2025.

Matter Family Office provides a range of fully integrated investment management, strategic wealth planning, family learning and governance, tax coordination, philanthropic consulting and family office administration services to ultra-high-net-worth families across the country.

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About Matter Family Office

Matter Family Office, founded in 1990, is an independent, purpose-driven multi-family office that helps successful families deal with the complexities of wealth with insight and care. Matter is a pioneer in integrated wealth management, offering investment management, strategic wealth planning, family learning and governance, tax coordination, project management and philanthropic consulting. The firm serves ultra-high net worth families nationwide through offices in St. Louis, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver and Raleigh-Durham.

In October 2024, Matter Family Office entered into a strategic capital investment partnership with BW Forsyth Partners to support organic growth initiatives and future expansion opportunities. Learn more at Matter Family Office.

Advisory services are offered by Matter LLC, doing business as Matter Family Office, a registered investment adviser.

Media Contacts:

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SOURCE: Matter Family Office

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/matter-family-office-establishes-office-in-raleigh-durham-chapel-hil-1174883