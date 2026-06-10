PetVivo Holdings Selects New to The Street for National T.V. Commercials, the #1 New York City Market, Iconic Outdoor Advertising and Influencer Program

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / New to The Street today announced that PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:PETV) has expanded its relationship with the media platform through a comprehensive awareness campaign featuring national television commercials, exposure in the #1 New York City media market, iconic outdoor advertising, and influencer marketing initiatives.

The expanded campaign follows the strong performance of PetVivo's SPRYNG television commercial on the New to The Street TV YouTube platform, which generated more than one million views and achieved a completion rate exceeding 92%, demonstrating exceptional audience engagement and consumer interest.

View the SPRYNG TV Commercial:

https://youtu.be/E3Je85PKvgc?si=h7iyMdDaZ8RjlhKW

The campaign will leverage New to The Street's expanding media ecosystem, including national television broadcasting, the #1 New York City media market, iconic outdoor advertising assets, influencer marketing initiatives, and two rapidly growing digital channels:

New to The Street TV YouTube Channel - 4.77 Million+ Subscribers:

https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv?si=NO4lW1q59kVJEScQ

NewsOut YouTube Channel - 880,000+ Subscribers:

https://youtube.com/@newsoutchannel?si=_JcISBKNPhhBzsFF

Together, these platforms provide PetVivo with access to millions of viewers, investors, pet owners, and consumers through a highly integrated television, digital, social media, and outdoor advertising strategy.

"The performance of the SPRYNG commercial demonstrates the power of combining compelling content with targeted distribution," said Stephen Simon, co founder, New to The Street. "Achieving more than one million views with a completion rate exceeding 92% reflects meaningful audience engagement and validates our ability to deliver measurable results for our clients."

Vince Caruso, co-founder and CEO of New to The Street, added, "PetVivo continues to execute on a compelling growth story within the animal health sector. Through our national television platform, digital media network, iconic outdoor advertising inventory, and influencer marketing capabilities, we are excited to help expand awareness of the company among investors and consumers nationwide."

PetVivo's flagship SPRYNG product is designed to address mobility and joint health challenges in companion animals, positioning the company within the growing animal health and veterinary therapeutics markets.

ABOUT PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:PETV) is a biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's products are designed to improve mobility, comfort, and quality of life for pets while providing veterinarians with advanced treatment alternatives.

ABOUT NEW TO THE STREET

New to The Street is one of America's longest-running business television brands and a leading provider of televised business programming, digital media, outdoor advertising, and strategic marketing solutions for public and private companies. Co-founded by Vince Caruso, the platform delivers national television exposure, digital distribution, iconic outdoor advertising, influencer marketing campaigns, and investor awareness initiatives.

The Company's digital media ecosystem includes the New to The Street TV YouTube Channel with more than 4.77 million subscribers and the NewsOut YouTube Channel with more than 880,000 subscribers, providing clients access to a combined audience of more than 5.65 million subscribers and millions of monthly viewers.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

New to The Street

Opportunities to Consider

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/petvivo-holdings-otcqx-petv-selects-new-to-the-street-for-national-t.v.-commer-1174892