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ACCESS Newswire
10.06.2026 15:00 Uhr
35 Leser
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Paradigm Treatment Centers: Paradigm Treatment Expands Its Idaho Teen Residential Mental Health Program with Additional Beds

The expansion adds capacity at the Coeur d'Alene location as families across the Pacific Northwest face long waitlists for specialized residential treatment for their teens.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / Paradigm Treatment, a part of the Altior Healthcare network and a provider of residential mental health care for adolescents and young adults, has added eight new beds to its teen treatment center in Coeur d'Alene, ID. The expansion comes at a time when demand for adolescent residential mental health services continues to outpace available capacity.

Recent federal data underscores the scale of the need. According to a 2025 report from the National Center for Health Statistics, 19.2% of U.S. adolescents ages 12 to 19 screened positive for depression. CDC data also indicates that roughly one in five teens reports recent symptoms of anxiety. Demand has translated into pressure on the residential treatment system, where families in less-populated states often face extended waitlists or out-of-state placements far from home. Several Pacific Northwest states currently rely on facilities hundreds of miles away when in-state beds are unavailable.

The additional access to care is intended to shorten that gap. The program treats adolescents experiencing depression, anxiety, trauma-related disorders, and co-occurring mental health and substance use concerns. Treatment is built around individualized care plans, evidence-based clinical modalities, and structured family involvement, with academic support integrated into the daily schedule so teens can continue their education while in care.

The setting itself plays a role in the program's clinical model. The facility is located in a quieter, natural environment designed to support the therapeutic process and provide adolescents with space to focus on recovery away from the daily stressors that may have contributed to their struggles.

"Families in Idaho, Washington, and the surrounding states have been waiting longer than they should, and that wait has real consequences for teens whose conditions can worsen during the delay," said Randy Clunan, Chief Marketing Officer of Altior Healthcare. "Creating more access to care with the additional beds is a direct response to what we've been hearing from referring providers and families across the region. It allows us to bring more adolescents into treatment sooner and involve their families in the clinical work from the day they come to us for care and until the day they leave."

The Idaho expansion reflects a broader effort within Paradigm Treatment and the Altior Healthcare network to address the shortage of specialized adolescent residential care across the country, making timely, clinically appropriate treatment available to more teens.

Families interested in more information about Paradigm Treatment's Idaho teen program can visit https://paradigmtreatment.com/locations/teen-residential-treatment-in-idaho/ or contact Paradigm Treatment directly.

About Paradigm Treatment

Paradigm Treatment, part of the Altior Healthcare network, offers evidence-based care for a wide range of mental health conditions in teens, young adults, and adults. With residential treatment center locations in Malibu, California; San Rafael, California; Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Austin, Texas, Paradigm provides clinically driven care that supports individuals and their families on a path toward sustainable recovery. The Altior Healthcare network also includes The Ridge RTC, which serves East Coast families with residential treatment locations in Milton, New Hampshire; Morrill, Maine; and South China, Maine.

Contact Information

Randy Clunan
Chief Marketing Officer
rclunan@altiorhealthcare.com
(228) 238-4059

SOURCE: Paradigm Treatment Centers



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/paradigm-treatment-expands-its-idaho-teen-residential-mental-health-p-1174952

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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