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ACCESS Newswire
10.06.2026 14:30 Uhr
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GreenGeeks Unveils Refreshed Brand, Signaling Broader Platform for the Modern Web

With 55,000+ customers and a decade-long commitment to renewable energy, the company's refreshed brand reflects a platform built for every way people create online today.

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / GreenGeeks, a web hosting and online infrastructure provider founded in 2008, today unveiled a refreshed brand identity, redesigned website, and updated outlook on its future, marking the company's most significant public evolution since its founding.

The rebrand reflects a broadened platform vision. Where GreenGeeks built its reputation on shared and WordPress hosting, the company now serves customers running WooCommerce stores, web applications, VPS-powered developer projects, and AI-assisted website creation, alongside traditional website hosting. The updated brand is designed to represent that full range without abandoning the values and team that built the original business.

"The tools our customers use have changed dramatically over 17 years, but the reason they choose GreenGeeks hasn't. They want a platform that's reliable, sustainable, and have a human element there when something goes wrong. Our new brand reflects where we're headed while staying honest about what got us here." - Kaumil Patel, Chief Operating Officer, GreenGeeks.

The company emphasized that no operational changes accompany the rebrand. Customer support, infrastructure, pricing structures, and team remain unchanged. GreenGeeks has operated without outside investment since founding and continues to do so.

Central to the new identity is GreenGeeks' sustainability commitment. The company has matched 300% of its energy consumption with wind energy credits for over a decade, an offset ratio that remains unchanged and, the company says, is becoming more significant as AI-driven compute demand accelerates the internet's overall energy footprint.

The new brand and redesigned website are live immediately at https://www.greengeeks.com. Existing customer accounts, services, and support channels are unaffected.

The new GreenGeeks website and brand experience are available immediately at www.greengeeks.com.

Contact Information

Anna Gargioni
agargioni@greengeeks.com
877-326-7483

SOURCE: GreenGeeks



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/greengeeks-unveils-refreshed-brand-signaling-broader-platform-for-1173365

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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